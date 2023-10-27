Top 5 spookiest houses on College Hill

It’s almost Halloween in Easton and that means houses up and down College Hill begin to bring skeletons out of their closets and onto their front porches. This spooky season, I’m ranking the most ghoulishly glowing and devilishly decorated houses on the Hill.

5. This lone inflatable clown on West Lafayette Street genuinely scared me from a distance. Up close though, it’s pretty harmless. Additionally, the house doesn’t have much more to offer other than the clown regarding complementary decorations. I wouldn’t have minded some spooky red lights or even some creepy carnival-themed decorations beside the clown. However, I wouldn’t want to be a little kid staring up at it from the sidewalk on Halloween. It gets bonus points for the top hat.

4. I’ll admit I have a soft spot for these two skeletons chilling with their carved pumpkins, also on West Lafayette Street. However, there’s a serious lack of spooky lights or faux cobwebs, so it’s not too high on my ranking. Still, the owner took the time to make sure the skeletons look like they’re laughing, which I’ll give bonus points for.

3. Now this is what I’m talking about when it comes to porch swing skeletons! These guys are having the time of their lives – erm, afterlives – and I can totally tell. The multi-colored lights really brighten up the porch, and the spooky welcome letters are a nice touch. Bonus points for the skeleton bat above the swing!

2. This house may not be the scariest, but I truly think it hits the sweet and spooky spot when it comes to Halloween decorations. With cute pumpkins and oversized scary spiders, it’s all tied together wonderfully with orange, purple and green lighting. If only there was some sound element! I’d love to hear a spooky song or even a ghostly murmur upon approaching this house. Still, I’ll give it bonus points for a near-perfect balance of all of the elements that contribute to a perfectly decorated house for Halloween.

1. The self-christened “Burke Hill Cemetery” genuinely gave me the creeps upon first approaching it. Who wouldn’t be scared when encountering a large, ghoulish animatronic that kept repeating its programmed message over and over again? Luckily, the mood was lightened by headstones bearing joke names such as “Ben Dover” and by the inventive multi-color lighting splashed on different parts of the front of the house. I’ll give this house bonus points for the feeling I had when leaving the area – it may or may not be haunted!