Football continues winning streak with victory over Georgetown

The Leopards celebrate junior defensive back Saiku White’s pick six against Georgetown. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)

The football team (7-1 overall, 3-0 Patriot League) increased its win streak to six as it toppled Georgetown (4-5 overall, 2-2 Patriot League) last Saturday by a score of 35-25. The victory moved the Leopards to 16th in the FCS Coaches Poll rankings and continued their undefeated Patriot League run.

Coming off a season-defining performance at Holy Cross last week, the Maroon and White did not let the gravity of the win distract them from their preparation for Georgetown, a team they lost to in 2022.

“We know where we want to be, and that’s the playoffs,” junior defensive back Saiku White said. “We can’t let regular season wins cloud our vision going forward.”

The Leopards wasted no time getting on the board, as their opening possession ended with sophomore running back Jamar Curtis finding the end zone one minute into the game. Curtis scored once again on the team’s next offensive drive, this time on a 20-yard run. Lafayette held onto a 14-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Hoyas cut the lead to 7 early in the second quarter. One play after the following kickoff, freshman running back Troy Bruce broke free for a 71-yard rushing touchdown for the Leopards. The score was the longest play from scrimmage for the Leopards offense in 2023 and matched its longest play from last season.

“It feels great to step up and contribute in a much-needed win,” Bruce wrote in an email. “But credit has to go to my team and the coaching staff. [Running backs coach Anthony] Johnson ensures that our running back room is comfortable enough to go out on the field and do exactly what we are coached to do.”

Bruce also credits Curtis, whom he called “an electric player and leader,” for his early success.

“Jamar has been a great mentor for me,” Bruce wrote. “He has made a major impact on the running back room and it’s a privilege to learn from him every day on the field.”

After a Georgetown field goal with five minutes remaining in the half, Lafayette entered the locker room with a 21-10 lead. The Leopard defense would come up big to start the second half, as White returned one of his two interceptions of the day for a 42-yard touchdown two minutes into the third quarter. The pick-six was White’s first career score.

“Getting turnovers and putting points on the board is the best feeling as a defensive player,” White said. “I’m thankful that I was put into the position I was to contribute to a win.”

Despite the 18-point deficit, Georgetown’s offense continued to fight. An 81-yard touchdown and a field goal helped the Hoyas cut the lead in half towards the end of the third quarter. However, the Leopard offense came up big once more at the beginning of the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile found freshman wide receiver Devin Paige in the end zone to extend the lead back to 16. The 27-yard loft was Paige’s first career touchdown catch and DeNobile’s only passing touchdown on the day.

Georgetown found the end zone once more with two minutes left in the game. Lafayette recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt, securing the win for the Leopards.

Heading into the home stretch of the season, both White and Bruce recognized the importance of continuing to play winning football.

“We’re happy that we’re 7-1, but we have to keep winning,” White said. “Our goal is to win every week and our record at the end of the season will show for it.”

“The six-game win streak we’re on is awesome. We’re in a great position, but the work can’t stop now,” Bruce wrote. “We have to dig deeper and finish strong if we want to determine our destiny.”

Both players were rewarded for their efforts. White won Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career. Bruce won Rookie of the Week honors, giving him his second weekly award of the season.

The Leopards will kick off a two-game home stand as they host Colgate in Fisher Stadium tomorrow afternoon.