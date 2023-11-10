The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania where a similar suit was settled for $4.5 million. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Former student sues Lafayette, seeks refund of tuition paid during COVID
The college has recently partnered with St. Lukes Hospital to provide extended hours of care to students.
Bailey Health Center overwhelmed
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
The new lobby of Markle Hall has been completed after over 18 months of construction.
Admissions space looking brighter after Markle renovations
Student Government candidates urged students to vote despite all positions being uncontested.
Student Government candidates speak at forum
Student Government will appoint one of its representatives to serve as temporary Inclusivity Officer before a special election.
Student Government fails to produce candidate for inclusivity officer
The Office of Sustainability utilizes books donated during Green Move Out for its textbook drive.
Student Government, Sustainability office offer dueling textbook drives
Students hope that offering classes during lunch will ameliorate long lunch lines.
College shakes up course offering schedule after years of delays
The mission statement is a small part of two of Hurds major goals at Lafayette: carrying out both a long-term strategic plan and a master plan.
College seeks community input on mission statement, values
Ernest Jeffries has seen through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at three different universities. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Ernest Jeffries named as inaugural vice president for inclusion
The last two weeks have seen destruction in both Israel and Gaza. (Photo by Fatima Shbair for the Associated Press)
Lafayette reflects on those caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
The construction began the week of Oct. 9 and is expected to continue for the remainder of the semester.
Cattell construction seeks to improve safety, poses difficulties to students
Election Day saw a decrease in turnout in Northampton County compared to last years midterm election. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
Democrats wallop Republicans in off-year election
The college has planted 48 trees to account for those removed during the construction of the escarpment trail.
Lafayette works to remedy tree removal dispute
Thursdays shooting was Eastons first fatal shooting since March 2022. (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
The group of students was working in the section of the Bushkill Creek in Jacobsburg. (Photo courtesy of Scenic Wild Delaware River)
Student researchers find gun in Bushkill Creek
The colleges yearly crime history is published in the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.
Contextualizing the weekly crime log
Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid
The new structure prioritizes technical, safety and communication improvements to Public Safetys emergency preparedness.
Crisis management team revamps campus security procedures
Professor Kathleen Parrish raised concerns about doors not locking from the inside in Pardee Hall.
Public Safety working to clear up lockdown procedures
Take Back the Night featured the annual clothesline project. (Photo courtesy of Carly Johnson 24)
PASA demonstrates resilience through annual Take Back the Night
The show featured performances from band members, alumni and friends. (Photo courtesy of Shreya Suresh 25)
Sold Out Six sells out show
The greenhouse has a wide variety of plant species.
RISC greenhouse lets plant personalities grow
Now And Then was part of a three-song cassette tape that Yoko Ono gave Paul McCartney after John Lennons death. (Photo courtesy of Stereogum)
Lafayette weighs in on AI-infused Beatles song
Photo Essay: Hog-podge of Bacon Fest photos
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
Image Pattersons Sankofa is named for a Ghanaian proverb. (Photo courtesy of Image Patterson ‘25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Image Patterson ‘25 highlights Black culture with art installation
Maria Cangro 24 (front, center-right) lived at Skidmore College for two weeks while taking creative writing workshops. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Maria Cangro ’24 receives full scholarship to Skidmore College Poetry Seminar
Merrily We Roll Along takes audiences on an emotional journey spanning 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Playbill)
Performance Review: Broadway’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ stuns with star cast, gorgeous score
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring saw a classic story brought to life through expert editing and sweeping cinematography. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Sam’s top 5 of all time
Fargo combines comedy with show-stopping cinematography and filmmaking. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: Sam’s top 5 of all time
1989 (Taylors Version) is titled after the singer-songwriters birth year. (Photo courtesy of Pitchfork)
Album Review: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’: It’s been waiting for you
Protagonist Rory Morris deals with a wolf bite and a strained maternal relationship in Such Sharp Teeth. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: ‘Such Sharp Teeth’ offers feminist werewolf dream
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Belleville Market features handmade goods and has a homey energy.
Small Business Spotlight: Belleville Market brings Parisian charm to Pennsylvania
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
Write to Be opted against a typical club structure in favor of a more close-knit feel. (Graphic by Samantha Peabody 25 for Write to Be)
Write to Be connects student writers of color
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Ted Norton eventually resigned from his position at Lafayettes library after being accused of having communist ties. (Photo courtesy of the College Archives)
Communists on campus?: Letters illuminate Lafayette’s Red Scare
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
Members of the soccer team thank fans after their quarterfinal victory over American University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Digital exclusive: Men’s soccer championship preview
Senior forward Hale Lombard takes a shot against American in the Patriot League quarterfinal game. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer vies for Patriot League title after overtime wins against American, Loyola
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
Freshman Troy Bruce carries the ball during the Leopards overtime loss to Colgate. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football loses first conference game of season in overtime stunner against Colgate
The Leopards look to keep up their momentum against Lehigh next week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Swimming and diving competes in quad meet at Navy
The Leopards celebrate junior defensive back Saiku Whites pick six against Georgetown. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Football continues winning streak with victory over Georgetown
Sophomores Jamar Curtis, Dean DeNobile and Elijah Steward (left to right) have dominated the Patriot League in their second season at Lafayette. (Photos by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Sophomore triple-threat of Denobile, Curtis, Steward powers football’s offense
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs for a first down during the Leopards victory over Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Football upsets Holy Cross to nab first signature win under Troxell
Freshman Jack Simonetta kicks a go-ahead field goal against Princeton. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
From corner kicks to field goals
Junior forward Andrey MacIntyre jumps up for a header against Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer finishes regular season with two draws
Junior goalkeeper Griffin Huff takes a goal kick. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer falls to Loyola, avenges loss by beating Stony Brook
The mens soccer team celebrates with fans on Saturday during its 2-0 win. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer defeats Boston University 2-0 in muddy match
Sophomore guard Ryan Pettit prepares to pass the ball against St. Josephs. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops season opener against St. Joseph’s
Mens and womens basketball celebrated the impending start of their seasons on Monday night. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Ally Photo)
Inaugural Maroon Madness tips off basketball seasons
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Both sophomore CJ Fulton and senior Leo OBoyle announced they were transferring last week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball sees three key players transfer after successful season
Adama Sanogo waits to embrace head coach Dan Hurley following their national championship victory. (Photo courtesy of KSL Sports)
Sidelines: Wrapping up March Madness
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Digital exclusive: Field hockey championship preview
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
The field hockey team hopes to extend its winning streak tonight against Towson. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey beats BU, Providence to clinch playoff spot
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
The Lafayette mens club volleyball team poses after its successful first tournament. (Photo courtesy of @laf_mvb on Instagram)
Men’s club volleyball attends first ever tournament at Kutztown
On the Spot: What are your thoughts on Roary, the mascot’s new name?
Op-Ed: Pards for Palestine statement
On the Spot: Who is one professor you appreciate?
On the Spot: What should replace Miss Jackson’s?
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: A Menstrual Equity Open Letter to the administration and student body: Phase Two
Op-Ed: Asian invisibility
Op-Ed: What to do about the fashion in the room?
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
By Martin Familetti, Contributing WriterNovember 10, 2023
Senior+forward+Hale+Lombard+takes+a+shot+against+American+in+the+Patriot+League+quarterfinal+game.+%28Photo+by+Rick+Smith+for+GoLeopards%29
Senior forward Hale Lombard takes a shot against American in the Patriot League quarterfinal game. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

The men’s soccer team (9-5-6 overall, 4-2-3 Patriot League) won in dramatic fashion in both the quarterfinals and the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament, with wins against American (6-5-5 overall, 3-3-3 Patriot League) and Loyola Maryland (7-3-8 overall, 6-1-2 Patriot League) to qualify for the championship against Boston University on Saturday.

The team began its playoff run at home against American University in front of a raucous crowd at Gummeson Grounds. The Eagles grabbed the early lead despite Lafayette’s support in the stands – an American forward beat senior midfielder Carter Houlihan along the end line and fed an assist into the Lafayette penalty area.

Houlihan would make amends in the second half, latching onto a ball parried out by the American goalkeeper and slotting it into the vacated net for the Leopards’ first goal of the game.

“It felt great because I had let my man beat me on their first goal,” Houlihan wrote in an email. “It was nice to make up for that mistake. It’s always important to follow up plays around the net … sometimes you just get a little lucky.”

The goal broke a long scoreless run for the Leopards who had gone nearly 200 minutes without finding the back of the net. Their last goal before the quarterfinal match came in the 75th minute against Stony Brook on Oct. 24. 

“We knew something had to change,” Houlihan wrote. “Scoring the equalizer was such a relief and sparked some energy in the team.”

That energy carried the team into what became a dramatic second half in which the Maroon and White scored two come-from-behind-goals. The referee also booked five players in the second half alone, including a red card against an American player for shoving senior forward Hale Lombard.

Freshman forward and late substitute Roy Biegon grabbed the Leopards’ second equalizer of the game in the 75th minute after sophomore defender Nicholas Liebich headed the ball to him from a corner.

“The moment I saw the ball go over my head, it was instinctual,” Biegon said. “I knew I had to be there.”

The score would remain deadlocked until the end of regulation, and despite dominating the overtime periods, Lafayette could not make its one-man advantage count and was forced to go to penalties. Even with what felt like a missed opportunity, Houlihan said the players did not let their frustrations get the better of them.

“We all had each other’s backs and lifted each other up,” Houlihan wrote. “Obviously, it’s stressful going to penalties but everyone was confident.” 

The team would prevail in the penalty shootout, with junior defender Connor Dawson, Lombard and junior forward Lawrence Aydlett scoring the crucial spot-kicks. Aydlett had the game-winner, burying his shot low and to the goalkeeper’s left.

“I knew I had to stay calm,” Aydlett wrote in an email. “I was very excited that my team put me in position to win the game.”

This win sent the team to Baltimore for a semifinal matchup against Loyola Maryland, a team that had beaten the Leopards just weeks prior. According to Aydlett, this forced the team to enter the match with a renewed focus.

“We knew we could not make any early mistakes, or they’d just sit back and defend like in October,” Aydlett wrote. “We also knew we had to catch them on the counter and with crosses.”

After a back-and-forth match in which neither team could break the deadlock, the match seemed destined for yet another shootout.

However, the Leopards found their form in overtime when Dawson found space down the Greyhounds’ right flank and delivered a perfect cross to a diving Biegon who gave the Leopards the late lead in the 107th minute. 

“The moment I saw Connor [Dawson] get the ball I knew the cross was going to be a dime,” Biegon said. “All I had to do was get my head to it.” 

The Leopards would add a second goal in the final minutes as Loyola threw bodies forward in search of an equalizer. This allowed senior midfielder Benji Grossi to find yards of open space down the left flank and square the ball to Lombard for a simple finish.

The team’s fitness was on full display, as the Leopards were able to outrun and outwork Loyola despite having played a heavier schedule.

“We preach year-round fitness,” Houlihan wrote. “In the off season and summer, everyone is working hard to stay in shape. As we’ve seen so far this playoff run, it’s paid off.”

The team now heads to Boston to face Boston University tomorrow for the Patriot League Championship and an automatic berth into the NCAA Division I Soccer Championship. According to Biegon, these two wins give the team the platform to claim the ultimate prize. 

“The energy in this team is out of this world,” Biegon said. “Everyone is hyped to take on [Boston University] … We will give everything to win on Saturday.”

Disclaimer: Assistant Sports Editor Eric Ponieman ’24 is a member of the men’s soccer team. He did not contribute writing or reporting.

Correction 11/10/2023: A previous version of this article misattributed a statement regarding the soccer team’s fitness in relation to a goal scored during the Loyola Maryland game to senior midfielder Carter Houlihan.
