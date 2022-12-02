Kyle Flanagan ’22 faces felony charges, pleads not guilty

The attorney representing Kyle Flanagan’s ’22 said he hopes to resolve the case quickly. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr)

Kyle Flanagan ‘22 was arraigned in a Suffolk County, N.Y. court on Nov. 21 on upgraded charges stemming from his August car accident. The crash — which killed one of the passengers, Brian Clinton, and injured Flanagan and a third passenger — happened while Flanagan was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Flanagan was previously indicted at Southold Town Justice Court in September with a single misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Flanagan now faces two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault, one felony count of second-degree manslaughter, two violent felony counts of second-degree assault, one misdemeanor count of aggravated DWI, one misdemeanor count of driving while ability impaired by drugs and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the new charges.

“We entered a not guilty plea to the upgraded charges contained in the indictment on behalf of Kyle,” Flanagan’s attorney John LoTurco wrote in an email. “However, it is our hope that we can have an expeditious resolution that can provide some form of solace to all parties involved to this heartbreaking case.”

Flanagan’s license was suspended and his bail was posted at $25,000.

“Kyle and the Flanagan family are committed to honoring the memory of Brian Clinton, and truly desire not to cause any further duress to the Clinton and Pakola families,” LoTurco wrote. “Kyle remains in grief counseling and physical therapy, but his thoughts remain with Brian’s spirt and his concerns with the Clinton family.”

The office of Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to comment.