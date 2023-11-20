Lafayette to host 2024 vice presidential debate

The University of Utah hosted the most recent vice presidential debate in 2020. (Photo courtesy of NBC News)

Lafayette College will host the vice presidential debate next year, according to an email sent to the campus community by college President Nicole Hurd.

The debate, as stated in an accompanying press release, “will provide a valuable educational opportunity for the Lafayette community to witness a moment in U.S. history and engage in the democratic process.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates, in a press release, called the event a chance to “listen and learn.”

“We will work with our faculty and staff to capitalize in every possible way on this event and facilitate programming that engages our students and community in exploring and discussing our democracy,” Hurd wrote in her email.

The debate, set for Sept. 25 of next year, will be the first such debate hosted by the college, according to Hurd. Recent debates hosted by the college include the Easton mayoral debate earlier this year and a controversial debate between a former president of Mexico and Nigel Farage, a right-wing British broadcaster, in 2018.

With President Joe Biden expected to clinch the Democratic nomination for president again next year, Kamala Harris, as his running mate, will likely be the first sitting vice president to visit campus since Biden himself delivered the Lives of Liberty lecture in 2012.