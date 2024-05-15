Lafayette’s future as vice presidential debate host uncertain

The proposed dates for the vice presidential debate are currently July 23 and Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)

Following an announcement from President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he would not participate in debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates this fall, it was confirmed on Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris would partake in a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News during the summer.

The Commission on Presidential Debates was originally slated to sponsor the vice presidential debate, which is scheduled to be held at Lafayette College on Sep. 25. The status of this debate is currently unclear.

“Our 2024 sites, all locations of higher learning, are prepared to host debates on dates chosen to accommodate early voters. We will continue to be ready to execute this plan,” read a statement from the commission.

A campus-wide email from College President Nicole Hurd sent on Thursday, which did not mention the most recent update regarding Harris, stated that “The CPD has pledged to keep us informed on any impact these developments may have on the vice presidential debate, and we will share updates with you as we receive them.”

Lafayette’s debate website states, “the college has procured special event insurance coverage for situations out of its control that will help protect it financially should the event be canceled.”

Both Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, have agreed to participate in a debate on June 27 in Atlanta, hosted by CNN. They will also participate in a debate on Sep. 10, hosted by ABC News. The proposed vice presidential debate dates are July 23 or Aug. 13.

Members of the college administration could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story.