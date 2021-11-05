Lafayette swim blows Colgate out of the water winning multiple events

Lafayette swim’s freshman Timothy Jimenez competing in backstroke this past Saturday in the victorious opening home meet. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Dyke ’22)

The Lafayette men’s and women’s swim team won nine events each this past Saturday, claiming victory over Colgate. The men’s team came out on top with a final score of 144-70, and the women’s team with a final score of 136-111.

The Leopard’s success goes beyond their hard work at practice.

“Before this event, we looked at Colgate’s previous times to get an understanding of where their team was this season,” junior Maggie Champagne said. “But most importantly, as we do for all of our meets, the team prepared for this weekend by setting goals for one another.”

In the competition, a first-place win in the relay awards the team 11 points, a first-place win in an individual race awards the team nine points and second-place awards the team four points.

The first win for the men’s side came from the 200-yard medley relay. The team consisted of sophomore Jimmy Lapsley, senior Michael Gorgan, freshman Avery Letourneau and sophomore Ben Akry. They finished first with a time of 1:34.87.

With a strong showing in individual events, the men’s team had a first, second and third place sweep in the 200-yard freestyle. Finishing in first with a time of 1:45.88 was Letourneau. Following suit with a time of 1:46.20 was junior Aaron Tupper. Tupper was followed by freshman Antonio Arena with a time of 1:46.93.

The men continued their dominant performance with yet another first, second,and third place sweep in the 50-yard freestyle. This time Gorgan claimed first with a time of 21:51. He was followed by freshman Kyle Mazziotti at 22.07. Akry closed out the sweeping third with a time of 22.17.

A pair of freshmen led the way in first and second in the 200-yard IM. Andrew Campbell finished first in a time of 1:58.18, with Thomas Krystkiewicz right behind with a time of 1:58.68.

Senior Naoki Nomura finished first in the three and one-meter diving events. He added 18 points to his meet total with total scores of 150.68 and 159.45, respectively.

The Leopards also dominated the 100-yard butterfly, taking home the first through fourth places. Letourneau led the pack, finishing with a time of 50.76. Freshman Peter Kawash followed behind him (51.49) with juniors Jamison Crow (53.68) and Dylan Phee (55.06) to close out the top four in the event with seven points.

Men’s took home first through fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle. Tupper led the way (47.04), with Arena, Campbell, and Akry following him (48.29, 49.04, 49.09).

To close out wins on the men’s side, Lapsley returned to win the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 51.65. In second and third were freshman Timothy Jimenez (54.44) and Krystkiewicz (54.58).

“I think that most importantly, we are all there to support and cheer for one another to give us that extra push,” Champagne said. “Nothing is more powerful and motivating than hearing and seeing your teammates cheering and screaming in your face for you to swim faster.”

The women’s first win on the day came from the 200-yard medley relay. This race included senior Dani Carr, junior Haleigh Marzano, freshman Sophia Toomey and senior Sam Talecki. They finished first with a time of 1:50.82 and added 11 points on the day.

Claiming the first individual win for the women’s side was Marzano in the 200-yard IM (2:15.07).

Marzano also finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.80). Senior Tara Leininger finished behind her at 1:10.18, Champagne finished in third with a time of 1:11.74 and sophomore Anya Pelshaw finished in fourth at 1:11.76.

The women’s side took home first and second in the one-meter diving event, with freshman Shaylee Daniels (196.95) and senior Eden Ephraim (189.83). The pair added another combined 13 points as they finished in first and second in the three-meter diving as well.

Toomey later came back to win the 100-yard butterfly (54.96). Leininger got in on the winning action as she finished first in the 100-yard freestyle (54.96).

Lafayette finished in first and second in the 100-yard backstroke with freshman Maggie Ivie leading the way (59.34), followed by Carr in second with a time of 1:00.70.

Freshman Katie Blaisure, Ivie, sophomore Kristen O’Connor and Talecki closed out the women’s team wins in the 200-yard freestyle. They won the race in a time of 1:40.27 to score the final 11 points in the victory on the day.

With the Patriot League championships approaching in the winter, every event and rep counts for the two teams.

“What we can take away from the Colgate meet is the impact of powerful motivation that we have as a team,” Champagne said.

The Leopards look to continue their winning ways on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Annapolis, M.D. in a quad meet against Navy, Bucknell and American.