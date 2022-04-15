Softball secures season’s first Patriot League win against Colgate

Junior outfielder Erica Brashar turns on a pitch during Lafayette’s first Patriot League win of the year over Colgate. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)

This past weekend, softball (6-25 overall, 1-8 Patriot League) cinched its first Patriot League win of the season against Colgate in between two losses to the Raiders.

Lafayette notched the 8-1 win during the Saturday afternoon game after falling 5-0 in its first outing of the three-game series. Colgate won Sunday’s contest 9-5.

In order to be victorious in game two, Lafayette had to make offensive adjustments at each opportunity at bat.

“We focused on situational hitting and playing our game,” junior catcher and utility player Grace Harvey wrote in an email. “A common struggle is trying to do too much and being overly aggressive, swinging at the pitchers’ pitch rather than the hitters’ pitch.”

The Leopards scored two runs in the third inning thanks to a right-field double from junior outfielder Julia Roman. Lafayette carried this momentum in the fourth inning with RBIs (runs batted in) from Harvey and freshman catcher/third baseman Kaya Ciccoone-Cozart. The Leopards tallied three additional runs in the sixth.

To gain momentum and confidence, Lafayette led with runs early.

“Hits are contagious, and when the offense is doing well, there is less pressure on the defense and we are able to play more loose, enjoying the game and trusting one another to do our individual jobs to see success as a team,” Harvey wrote.

Defensively, Lafayette focused on clean, routine plays to hold the Raiders on Saturday.

“[We] focused on picking each other up and not letting the game ever get out of hands defensively,” Harvey wrote.

Harvey attributed the adjustment from game one to game two to the Leopard pitchers throwing strikes and trusting the defense to finish the play. Sophomore pitcher Kailee Sawai held Colgate scoreless, closing three innings.

“We have really been emphasizing ‘winning the pitch’, meaning you can only control the current situation and there is no use in getting caught up on something that happened in the past or planning for situations in the future,” she wrote.

Doubleheaders are taxing after a loss, but Head Coach Caitlyn de la Haba reassured the team.

“Our coaches always remind us that we can’t take any of the runs into the next game, and neither can the other team,” Harvey wrote. “This is a refreshing outlook, knowing it all stays in the past, good and bad,” Harvey wrote.

The Leopards used the 30 minutes break between Saturday’s games to reflect, adjust and refuel with fruit and PB&Js.

Harvey caught in the first game and played first base in the second game.

“I have always loved being a utility player, being able to see the field from different angles and help out where I can,” Harvey wrote.

The Leopards travel to West Point, N.Y. to face the Black Knights tomorrow, with the first game starting at noon.