Men’s soccer season ends with loss in Patriot League quarterfinals, Kitromilides receives academic honors

Senior midfielder Will Echeverria controls the ball during the Leopards’ 0-1 playoff loss. (Photo by Phil Hoffmann for Navy Athletics)

The Lafayette men’s soccer team (9-6-4 overall, 3-2-4 Patriot League) had its season come to a heartbreaking end on Saturday night as it fell 0-1 to Navy in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.

The odds were not in favor of Lafayette going into this first round of playoffs. After the team’s draw with Army last Wednesday, the Leopards had to face the Midshipmen away instead of getting home-field advantage.

Navy got on the board in the 24th minute after the ball was dished into the penalty area and then placed perfectly between the pipes.

Things looked hopeful, however, as the Leopards dominated the offensive momentum in the second half.

“We came out in the second half really confident, playing an attacking soccer,” senior forward Marcos Kitromilides said.

Lafayette had five corners to Navy’s one and put up 11 shots compared to Navy’s six, but the Leopards simply could not find the back of the net. A shot from junior midfielder Hale Lombard in the 89th minute seemed promising but was tipped by the Navy goalkeeper over the crossbar.

Senior goalkeeper Alex Sutton recorded six saves, while Navy’s goalkeeper recorded five saves.

“The team gave everything we had … In that game we had a lot of chances and opportunities to at least tie up the game one to one and then see how it goes from there,” Kitromilides said.

On Monday, it was announced that Kitromilides was named to the men’s soccer Academic All-Patriot League Team. This honor is given to student-athletes who have a cumulative 3.20 cumulative grade-point average and who are key players on their team.

“It’s a small way of seeing your hard work pays off,” Kitromilides, who, as an economics major with a 3.65 GPA, has been named to the Dean’s List four times, said of the award.

This honors caps off a great season for Kitromilides. He led the Leopards with eight goals and one assist for 17 total points. The Nicosia, Cyprus native was also named to the All-Patriot League First Team last Friday after ranking second in the league for total goals.

Despite being disappointed in the season’s outcome, Kitromilides is proud of the way the team has transformed since he joined four years ago. Lafayette went from the very bottom rank in the league in 2017 and 2018 to being competitive in every season since.

“My first goal was to make sure the team goes back to the top, because that is what the program is all about. My main goal was to get a championship, and that’s what everyone was working for. Unfortunately, we were unable to do so,” Kitromilides said. “[The team] is definitely competing. I believe my class especially, we’re leaving this place a better place than we found it when we came.”