Wawa skimming operation puts student financial information at risk

Authorities believe that the suspects used skimming devices to obtain confidential bank account information.(Photo courtesy of lehighvalleylive.com)

Earlier this week, Easton police urged the public to report any information they might have relating to an account information theft case at the Wawa on 225 Cattell Street.

Police believe that two perpetrators, who have not yet been apprehended but were captured in security camera footage, used a skimming device to collect customers’ information via the ATM machine inside of Wawa in the past two months. The perpetrators may have used the device to access the victims’ accounts at different locations.

Lafayette Public Safety was not notified of the theft, according to director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell.

“Anyone exposed to an incident like this where identity theft may be a concern should follow-up” with Experian, Trans Union, or Equifax, Troxell wrote in an email. Troxell added that potential victims can call either the Federal Trade Commission Identity Theft Hotline (1-877-438-4338 ) or the Social Security Administration Fraud Line (1-800-269-0271).

Easton police are collaborating with Phillipsburg law enforcement to identify all of the victims of the theft. Five people have currently come forward with reports of theft of their account information.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, anyone with information should call detective Domenique Price at 610-250-6637.