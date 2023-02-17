WJRH airs several new shows

WJRH, the student-run radio station, allows students to have shows spanning a variety of genres. (Photo courtesy of Bernadette Russo ’24)

The beginning of the semester welcomed many new shows to Lafayette’s student-run radio station, WJRH. Each new show offers listeners student-crafted music and content on various topics, from musical discourse to life on campus and everything in between.

EVERYTHING AND NOTHING AT THE SAME TIME

Annie Krege ‘23 and Maggie Champagne ‘23 discuss their film opinions on their show “EVERYTHING AND NOTHING AT THE SAME TIME.”

“Obviously, movies are for everyone. But I think [the way] we interact with them can be very different than just [being] a passive spectator to streaming,” Champagne said.

Krege and Champagne, both film and media studies majors, decided to put their own spin on “I Saw What You Did,” a film podcast by Millie De Chirico and Danielle Henderson.

“I think it might be good to open up people to a perspective of looking at films in a different way than watching TV,” Krege said. “I think sometimes people see film and media studies [and] maybe don’t necessarily understand what film and media studies is.”

Tune in on WJRH’s website to hear the first episode of “EVERYTHING AND NOTHING AT THE SAME TIME” next Monday at 5 p.m.

Monday I’m in Love

From 1950s rock and roll to hip hop, Briana Thomas ‘25 looks at the evolution of music genres throughout time on her show “Monday I’m in Love.”

“I just wanted something where I could have my own little space for the hour and kind of just have autonomy,” Thomas said.

Thomas wants her show to be light-hearted and relaxing, and she hopes students will love the musical inclusivity of her show.

“It’s for everybody; it’s not exclusive. I tried to pull from different genres, different decades,” Thomas said.

“Monday I’m in Love” airs on Mondays at 6 p.m.

Prickly Pear Radio

On “Prickly Pear Radio,” Roxane Bolon ‘23 serves up an eclectic mix of music for listeners.

“If listening to music makes you feel trapped, like you feel like you can’t expand your music taste or you’ve been listening to the same thing so often and you need something new, then you should listen to my radio show,” Bolon said.

Bolon plays songs from musicians based all over the world, such as France and Mexico, as well as America.

“​​I feel like I play a wide range of music … It’s really good for finding new songs that you never expected to hear,” Bolon said.

“Prickly Pear Radio” plays on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

Outside the Box

Jeremy Frankel ‘24 wants to share his insights and speak his mind on his talk show “Outside the Box.”

“I like to talk. I like to share my thoughts,” Frankel said. “If my words can impact one person … that will make me happy.”

On his show, Frankel wants to provide advice for students on topics such as social confidence and to inspire listeners to rethink their views on life as college students.

“While I’m a goofy guy, and I talk with a lot of energy, I think I could provide some genuine thought-provoking content and maybe allow you to rethink and think in a more nuanced way about your own life at this age,” Frankel said.

Students can listen to “Outside the Box” on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Dawn FM

Cia Negron ‘23 and Matthew White ‘23 play a mix of R&B and hip-hop on their show “Dawn FM.”

“I’ve always been told growing up that I should have a podcast, and especially since we moved in together, people always tell us that we should have a podcast,” Negron said. “It just seems natural for us to do a radio show.”

Named after The Weeknd’s album of the same name, the housemates want their show to feel like a casual, friendly listening session.

“I hope people walk away from it having a few new songs that they can add to their playlist because I just love being able to inspire people,” White said.

Students can listen to “Dawn FM” on Fridays at 3 p.m.

All of these shows, along with other shows of the semester, can be listened to on WJRH.org.