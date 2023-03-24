Small Business Spotlight: Plants + Coffee sprouts in Easton

Jenny DeLorenzo intends for Plants + Coffee to have a cozy and relaxed atmosphere. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)

A new coffee shop in Easton has opened its doors, providing a unique atmosphere that combines the two elements of its namesake: plants and coffee.

Plants + Coffee, located at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton’s West Ward, was opened by Jenny DeLorenzo, who also owns the Curious Plantaholic plant shops in Nazareth, Pennsylvania and Clinton, New Jersey. In addition to drink options, Plants + Coffee also includes a retail houseplant shop, a calm atmosphere and locally grown food.

“When I was a little girl, my best friend and I would hang out in a coffee shop that was decked out like a plant shop,” DeLorenzo said. “We just really loved it. We always said we would open a coffee shop and plant shop one day together.”

Plants + Coffee lives up to that inspiration. Upon walking in, customers are greeted with a serene atmosphere dotted with comfortable seating and surrounded by displays of plants.

DeLorenzo said that she created the shop to be “more of a hangout spot versus just a retail location.”

The shop is decked out in calming, cozy decor inspired by the Danish hygge lifestyle, which values the small joys in life.

“It’s just all about comfort,” DeLorenzo said. “I like everything to be cozy and comfy. Everything down to the mugs has been thought about, like how it feels in your hand. In the winter, we’re going to have little blankets to put over your legs, so it’s more about slowing down and enjoying life.”

A majority of the food at the shop is locally sourced. According to DeLorenzo, one of the aspects that makes this coffee shop so unique is its menu.

“[It’s] going to be slightly different than what people are used to in a coffee shop,” she said. “We’re going to focus our energy on the bagels and the pizza we want to have.”

DeLorenzo plans on expanding the lunch menu during the summer.

“[We] have a really awesome farmer who does all these micro greens and who makes salads with [them], so I want to utilize him more,” she said.

Once fall comes, DeLorenzo plans to expand the shop even further.

“I want to definitely have specials each week, where we have one type of soup or salad to go with it,” DeLorenzo said.

But the shop doesn’t stop at just fostering a serene atmosphere. This coffee shop is all about supporting women — and is producing tangible results.

After being introduced to the Dutch stroopwafel, a caramel-filled waffle cookie, DeLorenzo knew she wanted them for her shop and landed the ideal vendor.

“I found a company in Lancaster that makes them,” she said. “And it’s really exciting because they employ women refugees. These women make them.”

“I just am a big supporter of any type of woman,” DeLorenzo continued. “Whether it’s a rescue or shelter. And we do a big Women’s Month celebration every year in our other stores, and we raise all the funds for them.”

This positive work branches out into their retail as well, with most of the products being made locally. The store’s artistic retail items, such as its pottery, are made by local artists.

DeLorenzo said she wants to reach out to high schools in the area to collaborate with their art programs and highlight the work of local residents.

“It’s a big part of what we do, so I want to bring that here, too,” she said.