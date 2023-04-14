Men’s lacrosse’s win against Holy Cross brings hope for playoff berth

The men’s lacrosse team (5-7 overall, 2-4 Patriot League) moved one win closer to playoff qualification after a decisive 17-11 win over Holy Cross (0-11 overall, 0-4 Patriot League) during its Alumni Day game on Saturday.

The top six Patriot League teams qualify for the conference tournament, and the Leopards currently occupy the sixth spot. However, Bucknell (2-8 overall, 1-4 Patriot League) and Colgate (1-7 overall, 1-4 Patriot League) sit just below them within a game’s reach.

With the win on Saturday, Lafayette moved to five wins on the season for the first time in over 10 years. The team went 8-6 in the 2010 season, the last time they were able to win five games.

On Saturday, junior attacker Kalman Kraham made it nine goals in three games with a seven-point performance. The Maplewood, New Jersey native scored a career-high five goals and dished two assists, fresh off a hat trick against Lehigh.

“I think I was able to insert myself where I saw opportunities and was able to capitalize on them,” Kraham said.

The team’s 17-goal tally was its highest in a Patriot League game this year. The Leopards only managed to score more in a March 14, 18-9 victory against Hampton University.

“It’s always great to score a bunch of goals in a game, but those goals came from guys making that extra pass,” Kraham said.

Junior attacker Charlie Cunniffe also had a notable performance. Scoring two goals and adding an impressive four assists, he was a catalyst on the Leopard offense.

“I think we played really well-connected overall,” Kraham said. “We tried to get the easiest shot or the best shot for the team. We emphasized playing connected for all sixty minutes.”

Another junior attacker, Peter Lehman, started Saturday’s scoring with the first goal of the game yet was unable to add anything else to his goal total. The 2021 Patriot League Rookie of the Year has had an uncharacteristically quiet run of form, only scoring two goals since the home game against Boston University on March 25.

With 25 goals and seven assists thus far in 2023, Lehman is tied for first with Cunniffe in points on the team. The Maroon and White will want to see him return to his usual level of productivity ahead of crucial games against Navy and Bucknell.

The Leopards travel to Navy tomorrow for a 3:30 p.m. matchup. A win would considerably help their playoff hopes.

“We need to work on dialing in our plan and tactics for the game,” Kraham said. “This game is about us putting it all together and showing the Patriot League who we are. It’s an exciting time for the men’s lacrosse team here, and we are jacked up to play the Midshipmen on Saturday.”