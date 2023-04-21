Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland

The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)

The men’s tennis team (3-12 overall, 2-4 Patriot League), after showing massive signs of improvement in its conference matches this year, secured a spot in the Patriot League Championship for the first time in over 15 years after crushing Loyola Maryland (6-15 overall, 1-6 Patriot League) 4-0 on Saturday.

The Maroon and White went down to Baltimore for the contest. With only one Patriot League victory on the season to date, they needed a victory in order to clinch their spot in the Patriot League tournament, and they got it.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team for making history and I can’t wait to shock Army on Friday. I think what put us over the edge is not only how high of a level we are playing right now but how close we are,” junior Davis Esslinger said.

Beginning the day with doubles has been a struggle for the Leopards this season, as they have not won the doubles point in almost a month. With the doubles matches always coming first, it is a key momentum builder for the winning team, while the loser automatically has a hole from which they must climb out.

Sophomore Arman Ganchi and Freshman Jake Magnusson clinched the doubles point with a 7-6 (7-5) win, while Senior Nash Lovallo and Freshman Brady Wisdom blew out their competition 6-1.

“It was a significant win for the men’s team,” head coach Ralph Van Ormer said. “There was great play all around for the men and the energy was high. Doubles were the key to the victory and we were dominating on all sides.”

With the conclusion of the doubles point, the team moved on to its singles matches. The Maroon and White did not drop a single one. Ganchi’s court one victory was his first since Holy Cross on March 26. Magnusson and fellow freshman Nick McKenzie also notched victories; it was McKenzie’s third singles victory in his last four matches.

The playoff-clinching victory was also significant as it was the first time the Leopards defeated the Greyhounds in school history.

Now, playing their best tennis of the season, the Leopards will turn their attention back to the road as they will travel to Hamilton, New York for the Patriot League Championship this weekend.

“For the first time in fifteen-plus years, we have made it past the preliminary round and into the main draw of the tournament,” Esslinger said. “It feels amazing,”

Lafayette, after not winning a single match in the Patriot League last season, has showcased marked improvement this season. As the seventh seed of a nine-team league, the team will take on second seed Army in its first match Saturday.