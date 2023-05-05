Two students accused of burglarizing Greek life houses

A burglary was reported at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)

Two students using a resident advisor (RA) key fob allegedly burglarized several Greek life houses on Tuesday night. The students, both seniors in the Delta Upsilon (DU) fraternity – one of whom is an RA – were suspended from the organization pending an investigation into their conduct.

The crime log, as provided by Public Safety, confirms that a burglary was reported at the Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) house on Tuesday. Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell said the department received a call from the house of a burglary in progress.

DU president Elijah Halsey ’24 said that his chapter has apologized to the members of KKG, as well as the other affected Greek life chapters: Delta Gamma (DG), Phi Kappa Psi (PKP) and Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE).

Presidents Grace Moser ‘24 of KKG, Maya Byrne ‘24 of DG, Calvin Cochran ‘24 of PKP and Charlie Berman ‘24 of DKE all declined to comment.

The two students stole photographs from at least one sorority, though the photographs were eventually returned, according to Halsey. As of Wednesday night, the two students were potentially facing disciplinary measures beyond suspension by DU.

“We are meeting later to discuss further action,” Halsey wrote in a text message on Wednesday.

According to Halsey, suspension entails being “barred from attending all chapter events/functions” and “loss of voting privileges.”

Halsey emphasized DU’s cooperation with any and all investigations into the matter.

“This isn’t an act of DU,” he said. “I don’t want this to affect the chapter and the other brothers. We’re gonna hold them accountable individually and we’re gonna allow them to be held accountable by the school, by other chapters and by the law.”

Dean of Students Brian Samble, on behalf of Associate Director of Fraternity & Sorority Life Jake Bates, declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation into DU.

Grace Reynolds, the director of Residence Life, declined to comment on “individual personnel matters.”

“RA fob access is to be used only in support of job-related duties,” she wrote in an email.

Harvest Gil ‘25, an RA for Farber Hall, said that she thinks that the incident “shines a bad light on ResLife as a whole.”

“The only reason why we should be fobbing into other buildings past a certain time are for rounds … or an emergency,” Gil said.

Gil said that Residence Life had not briefed her or her fellow RAs on the matter as of Wednesday night.

Halsey shared student concerns over the use of the RA fob.

“It is horrible to have somebody break into your house in the middle of the night that you don’t know that has that kind of power,” Halsey said. “[Power] was definitely abused, and we don’t support it or condone it, but it happened and we’re going to make it right any way we can.”

This incident comes as members of DU are being investigated for participating in the bombardment of the campus-wide Leopard Leftovers GroupMe.

Sports Editor Charlie Berman ‘24 did not contribute writing or reporting.