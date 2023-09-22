Field hockey dominates in weekend matches, sweeps weekly Patriot League honors

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
Clubs experiencing budget shortfalls have been forced to question whether or not all of their planned events can go on as scheduled this semester.
Student Government budget decisions frustrate club leadership
Lafayettes ranking surpasses that of other small liberal arts colleges like Hillsdale College, Franklin & Marshall College and Occidental College. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette ranked 30th in U.S. News list of best liberal arts colleges
The manager of Hana Sushi & Teppanyaki said the restaurant remedied its health code violations.
College Hill restaurants violate food safety codes, make changes
Ana Ramirez Luhrs and Elaine Stomber hope their co-directorship will expand the bandwidth of Special Collections.
Special Collections staff shuffled
The new lobby of Markle Hall has been completed after over 18 months of construction.
Admissions space looking brighter after Markle renovations
ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI programs among students.
New ChatGPT committee seeks to study artificial intelligence in classrooms
The Curriculum and Educational Policy Committee spearheaded changes to Lafayettes curriculum.
Common Course of Study requirements to change for class of 2029
Krista Evans main goal as dean of admissions is to understand the campus community. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Area School District)
Krista Evans joins college as new dean of admissions
Student Governments decision to raise the student activity fee was influenced in part by the draining of its reserve funds.
Student activity fee increases, provides more funding for clubs
Student Government vacancies have been a significant issue since the February application cycle.
Student Government vacancies left unfilled for months
Dining administrators have cited growing pains in the challenges experienced by students.
Parkhurst makes changes to dining experience
The debut of Simons Market has been largely overshadowed by widespread complaints about the new dining provider.
New dining provider serves up outrage
Parkhurst management has denied hearing many of the complaints leveled against it by employees.
‘I don’t think anyone here is happy’
The admissions department preempted the affirmative action decision by eliminating race-based admissions for the class of 2027. (Photo courtesy of the New York Times)
Lafayette commits to diversity despite affirmative action decision
The final decision regarding the new position will be made in the coming weeks. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Search for Vice President for Inclusion continues
The Commodore will be the first of the new buildings to finish construction.
Three new buildings coming Downtown
The Lafayette Inn was once owned by Lafayettes chapter of Pi Lambda Phi.
Lafayette’s own bed and breakfast
The incumbent mayor, Sal Panto Jr. (left), is facing a primary challenge from Peter Melan (right), a self-fashioned maverick who serves on the Easton City Council. (Photo by Brian Myszkowski for LehighValleyNews.com)
Digital exclusive: Easton mayoral debate recap
The bear sighting was reported directly to Easton City Hall. (Photo courtesy of @cityofeastonpa on Twitter)
Bear sighted near campus
A burglary was reported at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Two students accused of burglarizing Greek life houses
The accident occurred at the intersection of McCartney and High Streets.
College Hill traffic accident leaves student hospitalized
Public Safety has increased its presence on and off campus following the incident.
Gun flashed at students at Cattell Street house
Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents. (Photo by Seth Wenig for the Associated Press)
Lafayette weighs in on Trump arrest
Clement Swaby was connected to alleged crimes in other jurisdictions with DNA evidence. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
McCartney Street intruder sentenced to rest of life in prison
Lafayettes ranking surpasses that of other small liberal arts colleges like Hillsdale College, Franklin & Marshall College and Occidental College. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette ranked 30th in U.S. News list of best liberal arts colleges
The administration will assess space availability in dining halls in the coming weeks.
Dining hall overflows due to reservation conflict
The Landis Center is located in the Feather House.
Landis restructure seeks program unification
This Sundays PorchFest will feature Cadence, one of Lafayettes a cappella groups.
PorchFest to feature student musicians for first time
The group hopes to bring their swing design to other campuses across the country.
Student-led project swings to new heights
Chaplain Alex Hendricksons course focuses on celebrity impact on American culture. (Photo courtesy of William Gutierrez 27)
Taylor Swift school of spirituality
Jacob Moldover 24 discovered a love for rowing during his junior year abroad. (Photo courtesy of Jacob Moldover 24)
Jacob Moldover ‘24 travels across the pond for enriching year at Oxford
Professor Robert Mattison wrote a book about Grace Hartigan in 1990.
A tribute to an old pal
Image Pattersons Sankofa is named for a Ghanaian proverb. (Photo courtesy of Image Patterson ‘25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Image Patterson ‘25 highlights Black culture with art installation
Maria Cangro 24 (front, center-right) lived at Skidmore College for two weeks while taking creative writing workshops. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Maria Cangro ’24 receives full scholarship to Skidmore College Poetry Seminar
Maria Soukup 26 is trained in playing classical music on the violin. (Photo courtesy of Rae Shepard 26)
Student Artist Spotlight: Violinist Maria Soukup ’26 on her love for ‘shared language’ of playing
Hanoi Ragmen has performed in established venues in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of Shaan Shuster 23)
Student Artist Spotlight: Shaan Shuster ’23 on his award-winning band
Zach Freiheiter 23 has been composing his own music since his first year at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Zach Freiheiter 23)
Student Artist Spotlight: Zach Freiheiter ’23 on his composing journey
Vampire Weekends Modern Vampires of the City epitomizes religious existential dread. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Album Review: Berman’s Beats: ‘Modern Vampires of the City’ celebrates 10 year anniversary
Steven Spielbergs Schindlers List (1993) is a masterclass in cinematography. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: Sam’s top 5 of all time
Olivia Rodrigo demonstrates her lyrical and vocal strengths on her new album “Guts.” (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ will make you want to scream
Xolo Maridueña stars as the titular character in DCs Blue Beetle (2023). (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Blue Beetle’ hits all the right beats
Stephen Rowleys The Celebrants is funny and genuine, and is one of Maddies most highly recommended reads of summer break. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: Summer reading highlights
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
College Hill Café is located diagonal from College Hill Tavern at 501 Cattell Street. (Photo courtesy of Rose DeFranco)
Small Business Spotlight: College Hill Café revives old neighborhood favorite
Casa 401 offers Colombian-made clothing, homeware, accessories and more.
Small Business Spotlight: Casa 401 brings Colombian-made sustainable goods to downtown Easton
Mia and Maddies offers desserts and flavors from around the world.
Small Business Spotlight: Mia and Maddie’s Bakery serves goodies with a doctor’s touch
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
Write to Be opted against a typical club structure in favor of a more close-knit feel. (Graphic by Samantha Peabody 25 for Write to Be)
Write to Be connects student writers of color
LafKid Connect hosts students from Easton Middle School on campus every Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Camille Carthy 23)
LafKid Connect brings Easton Area Middle School students to campus
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Ted Norton eventually resigned from his position at Lafayettes library after being accused of having communist ties. (Photo courtesy of the College Archives)
Communists on campus?: Letters illuminate Lafayette’s Red Scare
The display on James Armistead Lafayette will be in Skillman room 209 throughout Black History Month.
Special Collections honors Revolutionary-era Black spy with display
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
Sophomore wide receiver Elijah Steward carries the ball past Columbia defenders. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football crushes Columbia in home opener
Junior defender India Ralph brings the ball up the field during the teams winning weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey dominates in weekend matches, sweeps weekly Patriot League honors
Senior forward Sara Oswald dribbles past a defender. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Defense prevails as women’s soccer notches close wins against Holy Cross, Lehigh
Sally is a pony who joined the team seven months ago. (Photo courtesy of Angela Tsai 26)
Horsing around at Top Notch Equestrian Centre
Junior libero Elizabeth Flynn serves during the Leopards victory over Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Volleyball begins Patriot League play, goes 1-1 at home
Sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile throws the ball against Duke. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falls to No. 21 Duke for first loss of season
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis evades a Sacred Heart defender. (Photo by George Vikranis for GoLeopards)
Football impresses in debut, holds off Sacred Heart for second straight year
Head football coach John Troxell addresses the team after the spring Maroon and White scrimmage. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Football team prepares to improve in Troxell’s second year
Malik Hamm will play for the Ravens in his hometown of Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Senior Malik Hamm signs with Baltimore Ravens
First-year midfielder Beaux Lizewski dribbles away from a Colgate defender at Gummeson Grounds last Saturday. (Photo by Doug Kilpatrick for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer drops games against Colgate, Albany
The mens soccer team now looks ahead to conference play with a 3-1-2 record. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer beats Binghamton 2-0, falls to Fairleigh Dickinson in nail-biter
First-year forward Roy Biegon maneuvers around a Le Moyne defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer destroys competition to notch first two wins of year
Members of Lafayette leadership, coaches and donors unveiled the new Gummeson Grounds at Metzgar Field Complex. (Photo by Ryan Hulvat for GoLeopards)
Gummeson Grounds unveiled
Junior Lawrence Aydlett works around a Drexel defender in their 1-1 draw on Aug. 28. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Soccer opens its season, draws in first two matches
Both sophomore CJ Fulton and senior Leo OBoyle announced they were transferring last week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball sees three key players transfer after successful season
Adama Sanogo waits to embrace head coach Dan Hurley following their national championship victory. (Photo courtesy of KSL Sports)
Sidelines: Wrapping up March Madness
Sophomore guard CJ Fulton is a key member of the basketball team with an interesting playing history and optimistic view on the Leopards future. (Photo courtesy of CJ Fulton 25)
From Éire to here, basketball’s CJ Fulton fits in
The mens basketball team celebrates its Sunday night win against American, which sent it to the Patriot League finals. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
After nail-biting win against American, men’s basketball falls to No. 1 seed Colgate in League Championship
Senior captain Leo OBoyle, who scored his 1,000th career point against American on Sunday, will be key for the Leopards against Colgate. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Patriot League Championship Preview: Can the Leopards pull off the upset?
Sophomore Josephine van Wijk puts a shot on goal during the Leopards match against Columbia. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey celebrates mental health awareness in loss to Columbia
The field hockey team gathers for a huddle at Rappolt Field. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Van Wijk on a roll, can’t lift Leopards in out-of-conference games
Junior Lineke Spaans drives up the field against Ohio State. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Dutch duo scores four goals as field hockey crushes Wagner, splitting weekend games
Sophomore midfielder Lineke Spaans (left) and senior defender Simone Hefting (right) were laureled for their impressive performances this fall. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Spaans, Hefting earn All-Mideast Region awards
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
The Lafayette mens club volleyball team poses after its successful first tournament. (Photo courtesy of @laf_mvb on Instagram)
Men’s club volleyball attends first ever tournament at Kutztown
Volleyball celebrates their 3-1 win against rival Lehigh last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball triumphs over Lehigh before falling to Bucknell
Sophomore outside hitter Abby Nieporte spikes a ball for a point during the Leopards victory over Manhattan College last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins one, loses two in Big Apple Tournament
Op-Ed: A Menstrual Equity Open Letter to the administration and student body: Phase Two
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Op-Ed: Asian invisibility
Op-Ed: What to do about the fashion in the room?
Op-Ed: Public art at Lafayette College
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
Field hockey dominates in weekend matches, sweeps weekly Patriot League honors

Byline photo of Eric Ponieman
By Eric Ponieman, Assistant Sports EditorSeptember 22, 2023
Junior+defender+India+Ralph+brings+the+ball+up+the+field+during+the+teams+winning+weekend.+%28Photo+by+Hannah+Ally+for+GoLeopards%29
Junior defender India Ralph brings the ball up the field during the team’s winning weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)

The field hockey team (3-4 Overall, 1-0 Patriot League) started Patriot League play with success this past weekend, winning its first league game and adding a non-conference victory to its record. For their performances, the Leopards won all four Patriot League Player of the Week honors.

The Leopards faced Bucknell (3-5 Overall, 0-1 Patriot League) first, playing under the lights Friday night where they defeated the Bison 2-1 in a defensive showdown.

Rappolt Field was buzzing with 457 people in attendance, according to goleopards.com.

“The team’s mentality going into our first Patriot League game was fantastic,” junior forward Alex Darrah said. “We didn’t exactly have the start to the season that we hoped for, but it was very clear that we weren’t going to let those past games affect our mentality going forward. I think everyone was super excited to compete, and the environment of the Friday night game made it even more special.”

Lafayette wasted no time scoring twice in the opening period. First, it was Darrah who scored her first collegiate goal off an assist from junior captain and midfielder Lineke Spaans after she deftly scooped the ball over Bucknell’s keeper.  Darrah’s goal was named Patriot League play of the week across all sports.

“It felt great to score my first collegiate goal, especially in a Patriot League game,” Darrah said. “Our team came out in the game with incredible pace and intensity, and being able to capitalize on this to get the lead really set the tone.” 

Then, junior captain and defender India Ralph’s shot took a deflection and found its way into the net, extending the Leopards’ lead to two. 

Bucknell managed to take one back in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as Lafayette secured its first win of the Patriot League campaign. 

Spaans ended the game with four shots, consistently weaving through defenders with ease. As a leader and facilitator, her effective communication could also be heard throughout the match. 

Next, the Maroon and White made it a two-win weekend when they beat Fairfield (4-2) by a score of 3-2. 

A rollercoaster of a game, Fairfield took the lead on two separate occasions. However, first-year midfielder Stella Malinowski had an answer every time. The Vancouver, Canada native notched her first collegiate hat trick, including a game-winner with less than three minutes remaining. 

“Our team is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Malinowski said. “Our coaches have us prepared and our team leaders keep everyone focused and engaged. We never feel like we are out of any game.”

With Ralph and first-year defender Katie Gibb’s assists and junior goalie Raffi Fragomeni denying a penalty shot in the fourth quarter, this was an entire team win.

“Sunday’s game was a lot of fun,” Malinowski said. “It feels great to be able to contribute, but really it’s a team game and I am grateful to be a part of this amazing group.”

Malinowski has had experience at the national level as a member of the U18 Canadian squad. Most recently, she was selected to the Junior Women’s Canadian National Team alongside junior forward Laine Delmotte and classmate Katie Gibb. The trio will be competing in the Junior Women’s World Cup in Santiago, Chile in November. 

“The last couple years I’ve been playing and training with a lot of different teams and groups,” Malinowski said. “My schedule was pretty chaotic at times. Here at Lafayette, I’m really enjoying the routines, the structure and the feeling of belonging. I like having a clear sense of our team goals and contributing to them as much as I possibly can.” 

This Leopards swept Patriot League honors as Malinowski notched both Freshman and Offensive Player of the Week, while Ralph was awarded with Defensive Player of the Week and Fragomeni won Goalkeeper of the Week. 

Only three Patriot League teams managed to win their first games, allowing the Leopards to sit second in the standings as conference play continues.

The Leopards will next take on the Eagles of first-place American University tomorrow in Washington.
