Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate

To the Lafayette community,

Election season is approaching, both on the state and local level and on College Hill — the Student Government will hold its executive board elections for the 2024 cycle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7.

Next week, managing editor Emma Chen and I will continue the longstanding tradition of The Lafayette staff moderating the pre-election debate. We’ll ask questions, facilitate discussion and make sure candidates have the chance to explain their platforms. Emma and I want our questions to be as representative of the student body’s concerns as possible, and we invite you all to collaborate with us to make our list of topics. If you have something you want to hear talked about at the forum, email us, reach out on Instagram or stop by the newsroom to chat.

Additionally, we hope as many members of the community as possible will join us for the debate held on Oct. 30th in Kirby 104 at 7 p.m. These conversations are a cornerstone of our democracy, and this is the way to make an informed vote.

We’ll see you all at the debate — happy voting!

Sincerely,

Madeline Marriott ’24, Editor-in-Chief