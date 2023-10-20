Field hockey beats BU, Providence to clinch playoff spot

The field hockey team hopes to extend its winning streak tonight against Towson. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)

The field hockey team (8-5 overall, 4-1 Patriot League) extended its winning streak to five this weekend, beating both Boston University and Providence College.

The team started the weekend on Saturday afternoon at New Balance Field in Boston, defeating the Terriers 1-0.

“We are in a really good groove right now, everyone’s on the same page and we’re all just excited to finish the tail end of our season out on a really good note,” sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Switzer said.

Lafayette was unable to find the net throughout the first half despite its pressure on goal, notching three shots and one penalty corner. The squad’s defense also stepped up, keeping Boston out of the circle for the duration of the half.

The match remained scoreless until junior captain and midfielder Lineke Spaans scored the game-winner. After slipping by the opposing defense off a self-start at the edge of the circle, she sent a drive past the keeper.

The Leopards outshot the Terriers 6-4 and held them in a tie for penalty corners at three each. Senior keeper Emma Garvey made two saves, while her BU counterpart made only one.

With the victory, the Leopards clinched one of the Patriot League’s four playoff spots. The team sits alone in second place behind American University.

“We’ve worked very hard to be in this position,” Spaans said. “We also realize there is still a long way to go, so for these last weeks we’re trying to put ourselves in the best spot to compete for a championship.”

The group kept its momentum going, traveling to Providence, Rhode Island and winning 3-1 against the Friars.

“It was important to us that we played a full sixty minutes,” freshman midfielder Lea Good said of the team’s mentality going into the match. “We made sure we brought the same intensity, competitiveness and execution from the first minute to the last minute of the game.”

After a tough matchup in the midfield, Lafayette secured its first goal of the game when junior forward Alex Darrah hit a shot that deflected off the left post, assisted by Spaans.

The Friars were able to knot the game up at one but the tie was short-lived as Spaans put the Maroon and White ahead once again.

Spaans put the game on ice with a second goal as the final whistle blew when Providence took its keeper off for an extra field player to try and combat the Leopards’ explosive energy. This marks the fourth consecutive game in which Spaans has tallied a point for the team.

Switzer complimented Spaans’ performance, saying that “she is such a competitor in everything she does and her motivation and drive is infectious.”

In a game full of attacking play, Lafayette outshot the Friars 10-9.

“Sunday was definitely the cherry on top to be able to beat a good Big East team,” Spaans said. “We held our own and capitalized on opportunities.”

The team returns to College Hill to host Towson tonight at 6:30 p.m. for its final home game of the season.