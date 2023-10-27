Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid

Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)

Six individuals were arrested — with a warrant being obtained for the arrest of a seventh — following the discovery of a source of methamphetamine sales in downtown Easton on Oct. 20.

Easton Police Department Lieutenant Matt Gerould of the Narcotics Department said the investigation had spanned several months and included controlled purchases of methamphetamine, leading police to believe that it was being cooked at a residence on Pine Street.

Just after 6 a.m., the police served a narcotics search warrant at a home at the 600 block of Pine Street. Officers discovered that meth was being sold to men living at Hotel Lafayette on North Street. Fredrick Burd, 64, a resident of the Pine Street home, was charged with felony possession and intent to deliver meth.

Later that morning, police arrested Albert Dilts III, 55, and Dean Lindstrom-Pilyar, 47, both residents of Hotel Lafayette, following charges of delivery of meth and criminal use of a communication device. Hotel Lafayette did not respond to request for comment.

“There was drug paraphernalia in plain view, or search warrants were obtained by the vice unit to further search those apartments … where evidence was recovered consistent with methamphetamine sales,” Gerould said.

According to Gerould, seven people were charged in total, with one still outstanding. Three of the charges were felonies and three others were related misdemeanors.

The search for the seventh person continues.

“We’re still looking for him,” Gerould said. “We thought he may be at one of [the mentioned] locations. He just wasn’t.”

Gerould said that he does not believe there is any threat to the Lafayette community.

“He’s just a local resident … with a drug charge. Now we’re looking to take them into custody,” Gerould said. “There’s no indication that he’s on Lafayette’s campus or anything like that.”

Lafayette’s Public Safety office was not a part of the investigation, with the case solely handled by the Easton Police Department.

“[Lafayette] was not involved,” director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell confirmed.

Andreas Pelekis ’26 contributed reporting.