The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Members of the student group that organized the protest decried hate speech after one of their posters sparked controversy.
Pro-Palestine protest promotes peace, generates backlash
All but one of the Student Government candidates are sophomores with less than a year of Student Government experience. (Compilation by Trebor Maitin 24 for The Lafayette)
Fact-checked Student Government platforms
Approximately 10 students are currently eligible to run for executive board positions.
Who can run for Student Government executive board?
Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid
The updated course registration process adds a feature called Plan Ahead that mimics Coursicle.
Class registration process changed
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
The new lobby of Markle Hall has been completed after over 18 months of construction.
Admissions space looking brighter after Markle renovations
ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI programs among students.
New ChatGPT committee seeks to study artificial intelligence in classrooms
The Curriculum and Educational Policy Committee spearheaded changes to Lafayettes curriculum.
Common Course of Study requirements to change for class of 2029
All but one of the Student Government candidates are sophomores with less than a year of Student Government experience. (Compilation by Trebor Maitin 24 for The Lafayette)
Fact-checked Student Government platforms
Approximately 10 students are currently eligible to run for executive board positions.
Who can run for Student Government executive board?
Trebor Maitin 24 wrote and passed three resolutions during his time on Student Government. (Photo by Kwasi Obeng-Dankwa 23 for the Student Government of Lafayette College)
Student Government parliamentarian resigns
Forty clubs did not re-apply during the re-registration period.
Club re-registration receives positive feedback
The Student Government president and vice president abstained from voting on the resolution.
Student Government calls for Parkhurst investigation
Ernest Jeffries has seen through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at three different universities. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Ernest Jeffries named as inaugural vice president for inclusion
The last two weeks have seen destruction in both Israel and Gaza. (Photo by Fatima Shbair for the Associated Press)
Lafayette reflects on those caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
Tabitha Klaus and Ty Furman plan to ensure the upcoming lineup of performances is diverse.
New faces on Williams Center’s staff
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Sherryta Freeman is one of three vice presidents selected among a pool of 133. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Athletic director Sherryta Freeman serving as vice president of national sports organization
Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid
Ballots must be received at the Northampton County Courthouse, located at 669 Washington Street, by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Easton election guide: 2023 general election
Miss Jacksons closure comes just three weeks after it began to accept student meal swipes.
I’m sorry, Miss Jackson’s
Public Safety recently adopted a new set of parking rules to reduce confusion.
Public Safety’s powers
The manager of Hana Sushi & Teppanyaki said the restaurant remedied its health code violations.
College Hill restaurants violate food safety codes, make changes
Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid
The new structure prioritizes technical, safety and communication improvements to Public Safetys emergency preparedness.
Crisis management team revamps campus security procedures
Professor Kathleen Parrish raised concerns about doors not locking from the inside in Pardee Hall.
Public Safety working to clear up lockdown procedures
Public Safety recently adopted a new set of parking rules to reduce confusion.
Public Safety’s powers
A burglary was reported at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Two students accused of burglarizing Greek life houses
Members of the student group that organized the protest decried hate speech after one of their posters sparked controversy.
Pro-Palestine protest promotes peace, generates backlash
The updated course registration process adds a feature called Plan Ahead that mimics Coursicle.
Class registration process changed
The new structure prioritizes technical, safety and communication improvements to Public Safetys emergency preparedness.
Crisis management team revamps campus security procedures
College President Nicole Hurds initial loan-free announcement came on Oct. 6.
Administration clarifies international student financial aid limitations
Internationally, Sigma Tau Delta is celebrating its centennial anniversary. (Photo courtesy of Brian Marriott)
First ever English honors society members inducted
Fred the Ghost is the namesake for the local FREDDY awards.
Meet Fred the Ghost, State Theatre’s permanent performer
Brett Hendricksons students speak to spirits during class time.
Seances with students
Professor Steven Bellettos new novel involves global travel and a fast-paced plot.
Faculty Artist Spotlight: ‘For You I Would Make an Exception’
This house didnt make the cut, but its got good bones.
Top 5 spookiest houses on College Hill
Kristen Vincent 26 read an original poem about sitting in the passengers seat. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Snaps all around for second annual poetry slam
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
Image Pattersons Sankofa is named for a Ghanaian proverb. (Photo courtesy of Image Patterson ‘25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Image Patterson ‘25 highlights Black culture with art installation
Maria Cangro 24 (front, center-right) lived at Skidmore College for two weeks while taking creative writing workshops. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Maria Cangro ’24 receives full scholarship to Skidmore College Poetry Seminar
Protagonist Rory Morris deals with a wolf bite and a strained maternal relationship in Such Sharp Teeth. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: ‘Such Sharp Teeth’ offers feminist werewolf dream
These songs have spooky vibes in every way. (Photos courtesy of Spotify)
Dette’s spooky sounds
Lily Gladstone gives a standout performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Scorsese tells haunting true story with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Cormac Hurley 24 (center) plays Nick Bottom in the adaptation of A Midsummer Nights Dream.
Performance Review: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ cast shines in classic Shakespeare story
Remarkably Bright Creatures features the relationship between Marcellus the octopus and aquarium custodian Tova. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ comes up short on mystery
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Belleville Market features handmade goods and has a homey energy.
Small Business Spotlight: Belleville Market brings Parisian charm to Pennsylvania
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
Write to Be opted against a typical club structure in favor of a more close-knit feel. (Graphic by Samantha Peabody 25 for Write to Be)
Write to Be connects student writers of color
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Ted Norton eventually resigned from his position at Lafayettes library after being accused of having communist ties. (Photo courtesy of the College Archives)
Communists on campus?: Letters illuminate Lafayette’s Red Scare
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs for a first down during the Leopards victory over Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Football upsets Holy Cross to nab first signature win under Troxell
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
The 1983 mens tennis team will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for its undefeated run. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Maroon Club Hall of Fame announces 2023-24 induction class
Freshmen members of the equestrian team Ava Gustafson and Meena Hosaisy took first in their classes during the Bloomsburg Show. (Photo courtesy of Emma Sylvester 25)
Checking in with three club sports
Volleyball will zero in on the seasons final stretch in hopes of making the Patriot League tournament. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball showcases resilience in weekend competition
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs for a first down during the Leopards victory over Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Football upsets Holy Cross to nab first signature win under Troxell
Freshman Jack Simonetta kicks a go-ahead field goal against Princeton. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
From corner kicks to field goals
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs through the hole during the Leopards win over Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards devour Bison in Homecoming football game
Sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile drops back to pass during the win against Monmouth. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Football beats Monmouth to go 3-1, best start in a decade
Equipment manager Michael Shiffert 18 played on the football team during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Behind the scenes, equipment managers keep everything in order
Junior goalkeeper Griffin Huff takes a goal kick. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer falls to Loyola, avenges loss by beating Stony Brook
The mens soccer team celebrates with fans on Saturday during its 2-0 win. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer defeats Boston University 2-0 in muddy match
The Leopards focused on defense in their shutout over Holy Cross. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer notches third consecutive win with Holy Cross shutout
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Lafayette athletes are always busy between practice, competition and classwork. (Photos by Rick Smith and Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
A day in the life of two student-athletes
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Both sophomore CJ Fulton and senior Leo OBoyle announced they were transferring last week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball sees three key players transfer after successful season
Adama Sanogo waits to embrace head coach Dan Hurley following their national championship victory. (Photo courtesy of KSL Sports)
Sidelines: Wrapping up March Madness
Sophomore guard CJ Fulton is a key member of the basketball team with an interesting playing history and optimistic view on the Leopards future. (Photo courtesy of CJ Fulton 25)
From Éire to here, basketball’s CJ Fulton fits in
The mens basketball team celebrates its Sunday night win against American, which sent it to the Patriot League finals. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
After nail-biting win against American, men’s basketball falls to No. 1 seed Colgate in League Championship
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
The field hockey team hopes to extend its winning streak tonight against Towson. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey beats BU, Providence to clinch playoff spot
Sophomore goalkeeper Raffi Fragomeni shut out the Crusaders en route to the Leopards 2-0 win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey shuts out Holy Cross
Senior midfielder Ariel Schumacher drives the ball on the wet turf. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey drops rainy match against American
The field hockey team poses with sophomore Leo Baumgardner at Metzgar Fields. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Meet Leo Baumgardner, field hockey’s star practice player
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
The Lafayette mens club volleyball team poses after its successful first tournament. (Photo courtesy of @laf_mvb on Instagram)
Men’s club volleyball attends first ever tournament at Kutztown
Volleyball celebrates their 3-1 win against rival Lehigh last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball triumphs over Lehigh before falling to Bucknell
Op-Ed: Pards for Palestine statement
On the Spot: Who is one professor you appreciate?
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
On the Spot: What should replace Miss Jackson’s?
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: Pards for Palestine statement
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: A Menstrual Equity Open Letter to the administration and student body: Phase Two
Op-Ed: Asian invisibility
Op-Ed: What to do about the fashion in the room?
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette

Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid

By Jenny Davis, Staff WriterOctober 27, 2023
Some+of+those+arrested+were+living+at+the+Hotel+Lafayette.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Lehigh+Valley+Live%29
Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)

Six individuals were arrested — with a warrant being obtained for the arrest of a seventh — following the discovery of a source of methamphetamine sales in downtown Easton on Oct. 20.

Easton Police Department Lieutenant Matt Gerould of the Narcotics Department said the investigation had spanned several months and included controlled purchases of methamphetamine, leading police to believe that it was being cooked at a residence on Pine Street.

Just after 6 a.m., the police served a narcotics search warrant at a home at the 600 block of Pine Street. Officers discovered that meth was being sold to men living at Hotel Lafayette on North Street. Fredrick Burd, 64, a resident of the Pine Street home, was charged with felony possession and intent to deliver meth.

Later that morning, police arrested Albert Dilts III, 55, and Dean Lindstrom-Pilyar, 47, both residents of Hotel Lafayette, following charges of delivery of meth and criminal use of a communication device. Hotel Lafayette did not respond to request for comment.

“There was drug paraphernalia in plain view, or search warrants were obtained by the vice unit to further search those apartments … where evidence was recovered consistent with methamphetamine sales,” Gerould said.

According to Gerould, seven people were charged in total, with one still outstanding. Three of the charges were felonies and three others were related misdemeanors. 

The search for the seventh person continues.

“We’re still looking for him,” Gerould said. “We thought he may be at one of [the mentioned] locations. He just wasn’t.”

Gerould said that he does not believe there is any threat to the Lafayette community.

“He’s just a local resident … with a drug charge. Now we’re looking to take them into custody,” Gerould said. “There’s no indication that he’s on Lafayette’s campus or anything like that.”

Lafayette’s Public Safety office was not a part of the investigation, with the case solely handled by the Easton Police Department.

“[Lafayette] was not involved,” director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell confirmed.

Andreas Pelekis ’26 contributed reporting.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Jenny Davis, Staff News Writer

The Lafayette

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *