Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting

Thursday’s shooting was Easton’s first fatal shooting since March 2022. (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)

A man was fatally shot last Thursday at Chubby’s of Southside, a deli located in Easton’s South Side neighborhood. The Northampton County Coroner’s office ruled the incident as a homicide. The victim, Legious Minder Sr., was 46 years old.

The shooting occurred at 11:16 p.m., according to Lieutenant Matt Gerould of the Easton Police Department. The police currently believe that the suspect drove away in a silver Chevrolet Traverse and may have driven north on St. John’s Street. The deli is located at 154 W. St. Joseph’s St.

The victim was working at Chubby’s selling t-shirts when the homicide occurred, according to WFMZ. It is unknown whether other workers of Chubby’s witnessed the incident.

The Lafayette was unable to reach the owner of Chubby’s.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, the homicide is believed to be targeted. The suspect remains at large.

Gerould said that the investigation is ongoing one week after the homicide.

“We are not releasing anything else that we haven’t already released,” Gerould said.

Anyone with information about the homicide should contact Detective Chris Miller at 610-250-6656 or the police tipline at 610-250-6635.