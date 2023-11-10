Photo by Luca Ferrucci for The Lafayette All Student Government meetings are open to the public.

The Lafayette is introducing the “Student Government report card,” a brief weekly report on Student Government’s actions during a given week that looks at how well the organization follows its own rules. Here is the breakdown for the Student Government’s Nov. 2 meeting.

Agenda Posting

The bylaws state that Student Government meetings may only take place if the agenda is posted 12 hours in advance. The agenda was posted 20 hours before the meeting on Nov. 2.

Quorum

Student Government met quorum at 7:00 p.m. and started the meeting at 7:04 p.m.

Decorum

The bylaws also state that “the rules contained in the most recent edition of Robert’s Rules of Order shall govern all actions of the Student Government.”

During the Nov. 2 meeting, representatives largely did not follow Robert’s Rules of Order. Some members made incorrect motions or motions that did not exist, and members often spoke out of order.

Agenda completion

Ultimately, Student Government accomplished everything on its agenda on Nov. 2. The members voted on the remaining bylaw amendments left by ex-parliamentarian Trebor Maitin ‘24, went over collecting survey information for what to do with the recently vacated space left by Miss Jackson’s restaurant, discussed Student Government election canvassing, held an open floor for feedback on Lafayette’s mission and values statement and summarized committee reports.

Meeting minutes

Under Student Government bylaws, meeting minutes are required to note the names of absent and tardy representatives, as well as an accurate text of each motion and amendment made.

While the Nov. 2 meeting minutes contain those present, the document does not list any of the representatives who came in tardy nor the text of any amendments.

Following a meeting, the communications officer is required to send the meeting minutes — containing a record of all meeting proceedings — to relevant parties including faculty governance, head resident advisors and fraternity and sorority presidents.

Multiple presidents of sororities and fraternities said they had never before received meeting minutes.

“To be honest, I have never even heard of meeting minutes,” Phi Kappa Psi president Calvin Cochran ’24 wrote in a message to The Lafayette.

The Lafayette received the meeting minutes from another member of the executive board, not the communications officer, and only upon requesting them.

Managing Editor Trebor Maitin ’24 did not contribute writing or reporting.