The last time football won the Patriot League Championship

Leopards fans were probably taking pictures at the game with the new iPhone 5s. (Edit by Trebor Maitin for The Lafayette)

Before this year’s dominant victory over Lehigh, the football team had not won a Patriot League Championship since Nov. 23, 2013. We’re bringing you back to the era of the duck face and infinity scarves to take a look at what else was going on in the world that week.

“Royals” by Lorde was the #1 song on the Billboard Top 100. Pharrell had just released all-time earworm “Happy.”

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013) debuted in theaters. Josh Hutcherson, one of the film’s stars, hosted Saturday Night Live the same week, portraying the cutest boy in school and a turkey’s boyfriend.

British boy band One Direction released its third studio album “Midnight Memories.”

“Sycamore Row” by John Grisham topped the New York Times Best Seller List.

“Frozen” first hit theaters and became the favorite of young Disney fans all over the world — “Let It Go” is still stuck in our heads to this day.

Auburn University shocked the University of Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The game ended on the infamous “Kick Six” return in which Auburn’s Chris Davis ran back Alabama’s 57-yard field goal attempt for a 109-yard touchdown in the final seconds of gameplay. This earned the Tigers the right to play in the last BCS National Championship before the implementation of the College Football Playoff.

The price of one Bitcoin broke above $1,000 for the first time.

Paul Walker, star of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, died in a high-speed single-car collision at age 40.