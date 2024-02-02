The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Residents of Watson Hall reported water damage in the days before a ceiling collapsed in one room. (Photo courtesy of Kira Baker 27)
Ceiling collapses in Watson Hall dorm room
Former basketball coach Mike Jordan was fired during the 2022-2023 season. (Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Inquirer)
College seeks dismissal of Jordan lawsuit
The FAFSA application has been released for several weeks but is still experiencing glitches.
FAFSA issues impede 2024 admissions cycle
Violations included hot water being unavailable in Farinon facilities for hand-washing.
Dining halls receive health code violations
The top presidential candidates for the 2024 race are incumbent Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. (Photo courtesy of the Hindustan Times)
Politics update
Mark Sapara comes to Lafayette after a two-year tenure at Oberlin College. (Photo courtesy of Mark Sapara)
Mark Sapara named student life’s first associate vice president
Juniors are registering for courses today and sophomores and first-years will do the same next week.
Seniors experience glitches in new course registration process
The Jones Lecture is an annual event featuring faculty members presenting from a variety of disciplines.
Jones Faculty Lecturer Melissa Galloway speaks to importance of chemistry in atmosphere
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
The Student Government president pledged to hold another vote on amending the groups rules after improperly doing so last week.
Student government report
Pard Pantry is located in the basement of Farinon College Center and can be used by all students.
College receives grant for Pard Pantry
No members of the class of 2026 delegation returned to the general body.
Meet your new Student Government representatives
The Nov. 30 meeting saw yet another slate of bylaws amendments.
Student government report card, Nov. 30
The two resignations create additional vacancies in the 2024 and 2026 delegations. (Photos courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr and Ani Brutus 26)
Student Government sees 2 resignations, including former president
Graphic by Trebor Maitin 24 for The Lafayette
Does Lafayette have a turnover problem?
Christine Blaha served as Parkhursts resident district manager at Lafayette for one semester. (Photo courtesy of Web Archive)
Christine Blaha out as dining head
Provost John Meier will be relocating to Providence, Rhode Island for his new role. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Provost to leave college for American Mathematical Society
Brian Samble, in his role as dean of students, implemented the colleges party registration policy. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Dean of Students Brian Samble abruptly departs college
The Commodores opening came after a six-year construction process.
Mixed-use development officially opens downtown
Tamir Freeman is a 23-year-old male said to have last resided on the 200 block of Northampton Street in Easton. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
Manhunt in progress for Easton shooting suspect
The construction began the week of Oct. 9 and is expected to continue for the remainder of the semester.
Cattell construction seeks to improve safety, poses difficulties to students
Election Day saw a decrease in turnout in Northampton County compared to last years midterm election. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
Democrats wallop Republicans in off-year election
All police officers in Pennsylvania are required to undergo deescalation training.
How Public Safety aims to deescalate situations
There are two types of officers that work under Public Safety: campus police officers and security officers.
Public Safety 101
The colleges yearly crime history is published in the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.
Contextualizing the weekly crime log
Thursdays shooting was Eastons first fatal shooting since March 2022. (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
Printing and Copy Services was previously located in Marquis Hall.
Print shop moves to post office
The stipend for writing associates has not increased in the last 15 years.
Writing Associates without work due to budget constraints
Visiting assistant professor Lisa Hiton feels drawn to teaching because of its similarities to writing.
Professor Lisa Hiton on writing workshop philosophy
Professor Han Luo holds doctorates in applied linguistics and foreign language education.
Interdisciplinary class demystifies language learning
The Mar-Keys took the stage at the competition for the second year in a row. (Photo courtesy of Gianna Rauchut 26)
The Mar-Keys, Cadence take on international a cappella competition
The organizational studies program teaches students about workforce issues.
Organizational studies program preps students for future
Students lived and learned with two farmers in Costa Rica. (Photo courtesy of Mia Day 24)
Alternative School Break trip teaches sustainable farming
Olivia Hofmann 24 and Olivia Bamford 24 both transitioned from violin to oboe before high school.
The Olivias of the oboe section
Chris Nappo 27 first started making pottery in the ninth grade. (Photo courtesy of Chris Nappo Ceramics)
Student Artist Spotlight: Chris Nappo ’27 sells pottery from Easton to Alaska
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
In the Time of the Butterflies takes place in 20th century Dominican Republic. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: Winter break reading review
Maestro follows the life and career of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: Sam’s winter break favorites
These four holiday albums will warm your soul this season. (Photos courtesy of Spotify)
Soulful holiday albums to soothe your spirit
The Holdovers is a movie to rewatch every holiday season. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘The Holdovers’ is a Christmas movie for the books
“Vampires of El Norte” by Isabel Cañas tells the story of childhood friends who have to deal with both war and mythical creatures. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: Winter break reading list
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Belleville Market features handmade goods and has a homey energy.
Small Business Spotlight: Belleville Market brings Parisian charm to Pennsylvania
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood 25)
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
Amanda Golini 17 celebrates with the U.S. National Field Hockey team after clinching an Olympic berth. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College on Linkedin)
Amanda Golini ‘17 qualifies for Paris Olympics with U.S. Field Hockey
MaKayla Andrews drives past a defender on the night of her 1000th point. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Makayla Andrews reaches 1,000 points
Junior center Justin Vander Baan drives past a Terrier defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses first Patriot League games of season
Lafayette defenders double team an American shooter during their 60-55 win over the Eagles. (Photo courtesy of @au_wbasketball on Instagram)
Women’s basketball regains form with upset win over American
Donavon Nathaniel comes to Lafayette by way of University of Wisconsin-Platteville with stops at Georgia State and Kansas. (Photo courtesy of University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
Football coaching staff reloads with hire of Donavon Nathaniel
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs past a Delaware defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falls to Delaware in nail-biter in first round of FCS playoffs
Leopards fans were probably taking pictures at the game with the new iPhone 5s. (Edit by Trebor Maitin for The Lafayette)
The last time football won the Patriot League Championship
The Leopards have a chance to secure the programs first-ever NCAA FCS Playoff win. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
FCS playoff preview: Lafayette vs. Delaware
The football team celebrates its commanding victory over Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football routs Lehigh, clinches first Patriot League title since 2013
Members of the mens soccer team has been reading books about teamwork to the students. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Aydlett 25)
Earn Your Spots book club connects soccer players with local students
Junior forward Lawrence Aydlett fights off a Boston defender. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer ends dominant run with Patriot League championship loss at BU
Members of the soccer team thank fans after their quarterfinal victory over American University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer championship preview
Senior forward Hale Lombard takes a shot against American in the Patriot League quarterfinal game. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer vies for Patriot League title after overtime wins against American, Loyola
Junior forward Andrey MacIntyre jumps up for a header against Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer finishes regular season with two draws
Junior guard Eric Sondberg takes a shot over a Bucknell defender. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball wins seven straight Patriot League games
The track and field team attended three meets over winter break. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
What you missed in athletics over winter break
Bob Foltz can be found on the sidelines of nearly every basketball game.
Section 5, row B, seat 1
Freshman guard Mark Butler elevates for two against Cornell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball extends losing streak to six
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey championship preview
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
Letter to the Editor: Henry Kissinger’s legacy
Letter to the Editor: Response to Pards for Palestine
Op-Ed: How do we fill the stands?
On the Spot: What are your thoughts on Roary, the mascot’s new name?
Op-Ed: Pards for Palestine statement
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: A Menstrual Equity Open Letter to the administration and student body: Phase Two
Letter to the Editor: Henry Kissinger’s legacy
Letter to the Editor: Response to Pards for Palestine
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
What you missed over winter break
By William Gutiérrez, Contributing WriterFebruary 2, 2024
The+top+presidential+candidates+for+the+2024+race+are+incumbent+Joe+Biden%2C+former+president+Donald+Trump+and+Nikki+Haley.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+the+Hindustan+Times%29
The top presidential candidates for the 2024 race are incumbent Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. (Photo courtesy of the Hindustan Times)

While you may have been relaxing at home over break, the political world never sits still. Here are some major developments that have taken place over the past few weeks.

Decision 2024

Former President Donald Trump last month comfortably won the Iowa Republican caucuses despite mounting legal troubles, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the favorite of the Lafayette College Republicans, edging out former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for a distant second.

DeSantis’ disappointing finish caused him to drop out of the race, following in the footsteps of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, effectively making the Republican primary a two-horse race between Trump and Haley.

On to New Hampshire’s Republican primary, Trump beat Haley by 11 points — a smaller margin than the polls expected.

Haley has pledged to continue running, despite some members of the Republican National Committee attempting to declare Trump the presumptive nominee.

Haley is aiming for a victory in her home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24 to carry momentum into the March 5 Super Tuesday primaries, where over one-third of all delegates will be up for grabs.

On the Democrat side, incumbent Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the New Hampshire primary despite not even being on the ballot. His Democratic challengers, Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson, had hoped for an upset after investing significant resources into the state. Both Phillips and Williamson have said they will continue running.

The next Democratic primary is in South Carolina on Feb. 3.

Shelby Park standoff

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently defied a Supreme Court order allowing the U.S. Border Patrol to cut wire along the Shelby Park, Texas waterfront to reach distressed migrants crossing the border illegally.

The waterfront previously served as a makeshift migrant holding site until Texas National Guard troops seized control of it back in January.

Abbott justified his decision by invoking Texas’ right to defend itself against invasion. Twenty-five of the 26 Republican governors released a joint statement backing Abbott.

More chambers, more problems

The Senate is currently negotiating a border deal. Both Trump and Republican Speaker Mike Johnson have expressed disapproval, with Johnson threatening to kill any such proposal the House receives.

Meanwhile, the House is focused on impeaching Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. If successful, it would be the first cabinet official impeachment in over 150 years.

A new direction

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a new five-point economic development strategy for Pennsylvania, emphasizing regionalism and local revitalization.

Democratic Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. spoke positively about the proposal.

“We have not had an economic development strategy for 20 years,” Panto said. “I think Governor Shapiro has a lot of energy directed towards making Pennsylvania more competitive against other states to attract good jobs.”

Democratic State Rep. Robert Freeman added that “the Lehigh Valley will be a prime location to receive a lot of the grants and funding to promote economic growth and opportunity.”

Shapiro also previously proposed overhauling the state university system by reducing tuition for many students and funding schools partially by performance.

A draining start

A ceiling leak in Pennsylvania’s House chamber has left time slowly dripping away as the House remains shut down.

Pennsylvania House Speaker, Democrat Joanna McClinton, announced in December that the House would not meet to vote on legislation until March 18.

While the House remains on an extended break, it will convene on Feb. 6 at the Capitol Rotunda for the Governor’s annual budget address.

A House divided (again)

A special election in Bucks County on Feb. 13 will determine control of Pennsylvania’s House chamber.

Former state Rep. John Galloway, D-Bucks stepped down after winning a magisterial judgeship election. Pennsbury school board member Jim Prokopiak, a Democrat, will face off against Republican Candace Cabanas.

This is the fourth time that a special election will determine House control since the start of the current term last year.

A stalwart is challenged

Photo courtesy of lehighvalleylive.com.

Easton City Councilwoman Taiba Sultana, a Democrat, announced a primary challenge to Freeman last Tuesday.

Sultana said she is running to bring new representation and fight for marginalized communities.

“I am proud to run as the first woman to seek this office,” Sultana wrote in an email. “We need more women in the State House to ensure fair representation on women’s issues.”

Sultana has faced controversy during her tenure on Easton City Council – she recently proposed a Gaza ceasefire resolution that was soundly rejected by the council (opponents argued that the City of Easton has no place in foreign affairs), not to mention picking up an assault charge last summer for allegedly slapping, punching and head-butting her son.

Freeman is running on his experience and results for Easton.

“I have the experience and the proven track record of being effective as a state representative representing the needs of the people in my district,” Freeman said.

Panto has endorsed Freeman in the primary, calling him “the person you want in Harrisburg.” Panto noted that Freeman has been instrumental in fostering economic development, especially through grants and the Elm Street program. The mayor had harsh words for Sultana, saying that he could not “think of anything that she’s done on City Council.”

“She ran against me four years ago and got 28 percent of the vote,” Panto continued. “I don’t expect her to do much better than that.”

The winner of the April 23 primary will run unopposed in the general election.
