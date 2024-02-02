Dining halls receive health code violations

Photo by Ari Ismail for The Lafayette Violations included hot water being unavailable in Farinon facilities for hand-washing.

Upper and Lower Farinon, along with Eco Cafe, all faced health code violations, according to a late December issue of The Morning Call.

There were seven violations recorded in Farinon and two violations recorded in Eco Cafe. Both locations were inspected by the City of Easton Bureau of Health on Dec. 11.

According to an email from Resident District Manager of Dining Services Tony Williams, the health inspectors visit regularly, and any “observations” are “rectified immediately and often before the inspector leaves.”

“We are proud of the fact that all dining locations have passed inspection on every visit since Parkhurst partnered with Lafayette College,” Williams wrote in an email.

The violations observed ranged from failing to certify a supervisor at Eco Café, leaving a severely dented can unsuitable for use, ice cream scoops being held in water while not in use, chicken held at a higher temperature than required for serving, kitchen utensils being stored in unsanitary conditions and a lack of hot water for hand-washing.

Williams wrote that “it is standard practice for the inspector to note observations and discuss them with the dining management team, while the dining facilities remain in compliance and pass inspection.”

Despite the several violations listed by The Morning Call, Williams said that each inspection has been passed.

“Food safety is our top priority at all times,” Williams continued.