In the future, Remy Oktay 24 hopes to spearhead events that bring many students onto the Quad.
Students turn Quad into snowball battleground
Orientation will now begin on Thursday, affecting programs such as Pre-Orientation Service Program and international student orientation.
First-year orientation program extended
The common lunch hour was abolished at the conclusion of the fall 2023 semester.
Campus adapts to removal of common lunch hour
The funds given to clubs came after an activity fee increase during the fall 2023 semester.
Student Government finalizes spring club budgets
Mark Sapara comes to Lafayette after a two-year tenure at Oberlin College. (Photo courtesy of Mark Sapara)
Mark Sapara named student life’s first associate vice president
Juniors are registering for courses today and sophomores and first-years will do the same next week.
Seniors experience glitches in new course registration process
The Jones Lecture is an annual event featuring faculty members presenting from a variety of disciplines.
Jones Faculty Lecturer Melissa Galloway speaks to importance of chemistry in atmosphere
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
Chris Kirch 26 resigned for personal reasons. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)
Parliamentarian, general body resignations, expulsion add vacancies to Student Government
There was one contested committee chair election at the Feb. 1 meeting.
Student government report
The Student Government president pledged to hold another vote on amending the groups rules after improperly doing so last week.
Student government report
Monica Salas Landa was placed on the watchlist for her course on museum studies. (Photo courtesy of Professorwatchlist.org)
Anthropology professor placed on right-wing ‘watchlist’
Professors can tailor their AI syllabus policies any way they choose.
Faculty votes to mandate AI statement in syllabi
Graphic by Trebor Maitin 24 for The Lafayette
Does Lafayette have a turnover problem?
Christine Blaha served as Parkhursts resident district manager at Lafayette for one semester. (Photo courtesy of Web Archive)
Christine Blaha out as dining head
One scam involves the caller pretending to be a member of the Northampton County Sheriffs Department.
Phone scams pop up throughout the Lehigh Valley
The top presidential candidates for the 2024 race are incumbent Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. (Photo courtesy of the Hindustan Times)
Politics update
The Commodores opening came after a six-year construction process.
Mixed-use development officially opens downtown
Tamir Freeman is a 23-year-old male said to have last resided on the 200 block of Northampton Street in Easton. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
Manhunt in progress for Easton shooting suspect
The construction began the week of Oct. 9 and is expected to continue for the remainder of the semester.
Cattell construction seeks to improve safety, poses difficulties to students
According to a college spokesman, Public Safety responded to the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on three occasions. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Man arrested outside Kappa Kappa Gamma house
All police officers in Pennsylvania are required to undergo deescalation training.
How Public Safety aims to deescalate situations
There are two types of officers that work under Public Safety: campus police officers and security officers.
Public Safety 101
The colleges yearly crime history is published in the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.
Contextualizing the weekly crime log
Three months after the investigation was launched, the Department of Education has released no updates. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Department of Education investigation at Lafayette continues
Kirby Sports Center, the home of Lafayettes basketball teams, will be transformed into a debate stage come September.
College releases initial plans for vice presidential debate
The Finance & Business office is located in the basement of Marquis Hall.
Where does my tuition go?
Professor Daniel Quirós has authored four books, including novels Verano Rojo and Lluvia del Norte.
Spanish professor Daniel Quirós synthesizes culture with creative writing
Leo Ontiveros 26 (center) is learning to do vocal trumpeting and saxophone. (Photo courtesy of Leo Ontiveros 26)
Leo Ontiveros ’26 keeps Soulfege in rhythm
Abbey Mann, a psychology professor, has supported her students on their research journeys. (Photo courtesy of Abbey Mann)
Psychology professor brings inclusivity to lab
Mike Handzo 11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Professor Laurie Caslake has reignited her old passion for flute-playing.
Masters become students
Olivia Hofmann 24 and Olivia Bamford 24 both transitioned from violin to oboe before high school.
The Olivias of the oboe section
Chris Nappo 27 first started making pottery in the ninth grade. (Photo courtesy of Chris Nappo Ceramics)
Student Artist Spotlight: Chris Nappo ’27 sells pottery from Easton to Alaska
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
Artists Noah Kahan, Maggie Rodgers, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine all released singles last week. (Photos courtesy of Spotify)
Music review: A week of new singles
Band of Brothers follows the 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Band of Brothers’ big budget blast
Nora Goes Off Script is a cozy read with a romance to root for. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Maddie’s Library: Rom-coms for Valentine’s Day enthusiasts
Before Turn the Lights Back On, Billy Joel had not released original music since 2007. (Photo courtesy of Stereogum)
Music Review: Return of the Piano Man
When Harry Met Sally... is a rom-com for the books. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ is rom-com gold
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Belleville Market features handmade goods and has a homey energy.
Small Business Spotlight: Belleville Market brings Parisian charm to Pennsylvania
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood 25)
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Seniors Mike Barr and Emma Lorey look to make waves at Duke and Maryland, respectively, in the 2024-25 academic year. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
Moving on to greener pastures
Freshman forward Roy Biegon evades two Army defenders on Sept. 27. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Freshman Roy Biegon on the transition from Kenya to College Hill
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
Junior guard Abby Antognoli dishes the ball during the Leopards loss to Lehigh over the weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball falls to Lehigh, Loyola
The ski and board team looks to continue its impressive run at regionals. (Photo courtesy of @lafskiandboard on Instagram)
Ski team concludes regular season, looks towards regionals
The new class of players includes two from the Lehigh Valley. (Photo by Jay Bendlin for GoLeopards)
Leopards football welcomes 27 players on National Signing Day
Donavon Nathaniel comes to Lafayette by way of University of Wisconsin-Platteville with stops at Georgia State and Kansas. (Photo courtesy of University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
Football coaching staff reloads with hire of Donavon Nathaniel
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs past a Delaware defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falls to Delaware in nail-biter in first round of FCS playoffs
Leopards fans were probably taking pictures at the game with the new iPhone 5s. (Edit by Trebor Maitin for The Lafayette)
The last time football won the Patriot League Championship
The Leopards have a chance to secure the programs first-ever NCAA FCS Playoff win. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
FCS playoff preview: Lafayette vs. Delaware
Members of the mens soccer team has been reading books about teamwork to the students. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Aydlett 25)
Earn Your Spots book club connects soccer players with local students
Junior forward Lawrence Aydlett fights off a Boston defender. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer ends dominant run with Patriot League championship loss at BU
Members of the soccer team thank fans after their quarterfinal victory over American University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer championship preview
Senior forward Hale Lombard takes a shot against American in the Patriot League quarterfinal game. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer vies for Patriot League title after overtime wins against American, Loyola
Junior forward Chris Rubayo locks down an Army defender during the Leopards close win over the Black Knights. (Photo courtesy of Army Athletics)
Men’s basketball ends losing streak with wins against Army, Holy Cross
Junior center Justin Vander Baan drives past a Terrier defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses first Patriot League games of season
Junior guard Eric Sondberg takes a shot over a Bucknell defender. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball wins seven straight Patriot League games
The track and field team attended three meets over winter break. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
What you missed in athletics over winter break
Amanda Golini 17 celebrates with the U.S. National Field Hockey team after clinching an Olympic berth. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College on Linkedin)
Amanda Golini ‘17 qualifies for Paris Olympics with U.S. Field Hockey
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey championship preview
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
The tennis teams look to rebound after a tough weekend. (Photo courtesy of @lafwten on Instagram)
Tennis suffers setbacks in weekend tournaments
The tennis teams pose following their wins against Coppin State. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s, women’s tennis fall to Marist, topple Coppin State
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
First-year orientation program extended

By Isabella Gaglione, Culture EditorFebruary 16, 2024
Photo by Patrick Hansell for The Lafayette
Orientation will now begin on Thursday, affecting programs such as Pre-Orientation Service Program and international student orientation.

The class of 2028 orientation will be expanded to a four-day program in order to provide more time for students to take breaks, unpack and facilitate more interactions between first-year students.

“We’re hopeful the extra day will help new students in their transition to Lafayette and set them up for success,” Director of Student Involvement Vanessa Pearson wrote in an email. 

The addition of the extra day stems from a desire to more effectively achieve the goals of orientation, including making connections with their peers, staff, and faculty; identifying and understanding resources; creating an affinity towards Lafayette; and understanding the expectations and responsibilities as a member of the Lafayette community,” Pearson wrote.

The change is a result of a survey sent to all new students after last year’s orientation. The survey had a 72.7 percent response rate and found that “students rated the overall Orientation experience highly” with a few key points of improvement, according to Pearson. 

First-year students found orientation tiresome, with scheduled activities beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding after 10 p.m. daily.

“I think overall, it could have been better,” Anika Ebbert ‘27 said of her orientation. “I feel like I was just very tired with how it was so cramped with moving and it didn’t really give me a chance to appreciate actually meeting more people because I was so overstimulated.”

In addition to desiring breaks, feedback showed students’ desire to meet peers within their majors, in their residence halls and in other orientation groups.

Dashawn Sheffield ‘27 said that it would be nice to be grouped together with students going into the same major, as they’d be more likely to see each other around campus. “It would be nice to go in knowing that you already know someone,” he said. 

Ebbert agreed.

“I just didn’t have a LEO group that connected very well with each other, which is totally okay, but it really trapped me from meeting other people during orientation,” Ebbert said, referring to Lafayette Extended Orientation, the group that oversees orientation.

The student life division and the advising office have met with campus partners to review the survey and look at alternative possibilities, ultimately deciding to add an extra day to allow for a more relaxed orientation period. 

The experiences of student leaders within the Lafayette Extended Orientation program were also considered when making changes to next semester’s programming.

“Within training, we always ask the LEOs ‘What are things that you like, what are things you don’t?’” said Shana Peck ‘25, the newly appointed co-director of Lafayette Extended Orientation. “It truly is an open space to feel where you can understand and really make a difference in your own community.”

In the new orientation structure, incoming students will have the opportunity to meet peers with similar interests in a “choose-your-own-adventure” style, according to Pearson. 

Adding an extra day to orientation will impact several annual programs run on campus in the weeks prior to orientation.

One of the affected programs is Lafayette’s Pre-Orientation Service Program, also known as POSP, a week-long volunteer-based experience that connects first-year students with upperclassmen leaders and the greater Easton community.  

“We were, of course, a little bit daunted at first to try something new, but after taking a deep breath, we noticed that really, it wasn’t that bad at all,” said Kathryn Wright ‘25, the Pre-Orientation Service Program co-director. The group’s executive board was able to rearrange its schedule with community partners without having to sacrifice previously planned activities.

“The great thing about POSP is that our motto is to be ‘Gumby,’ so that kind of means ‘be flexible,’” Erin Caputo ‘25, the other Pre-Orientation Service Program co-director, said. “We’re just going to adjust and pretty much go forward with the same programming.”

 International student orientation, which typically begins the Monday before first-year orientation, will also be affected.

According to Janine Block, who oversees international student orientation, the International Student Advising & Support Office is currently determining how the change of dates will impact the availability of student leaders and administrators.

I am actively considering how best to continue the important and purposeful experience international students have upon their arrival, and am committed to ensuring a positive experience,” Block wrote in an email.

Director of Athletic Communications Philip LaBella declined to comment on the impact extended orientation will have on fall sports scheduling.

Disclaimer: Managing Editor Trebor Maitin ’24, an employee of the Lafayette Extended Orientation program, did not contribute writing or reporting.
