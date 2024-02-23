Women’s lacrosse splits first two games

Sophomore Kate Marrs takes a face-off against Columbia. (Photo courtesy of @culionslax on Instagram)

The women’s lacrosse team (1-1 overall) began its 2024 campaign in New York last week, falling 8-7 to Columbia University (1-0 overall) before going on the road to Wagner College on Wednesday night to beat the Seahawks 15-9.

The Leopards started on the right foot, with senior midfielder Abby Romano netting the team’s first goal of the year. Columbia responded quickly, scoring three goals of its own in under two minutes.

Despite Romano scoring a brace to cut the deficit, Columbia squeezed in another just before halftime to make it 4-2.

The home team continued its relentless attack, scoring a pair of goals at the outset of the third quarter. Applying pressure, junior attackers Emma Elmen and Haleigh Albrecht went on to score a point apiece for the Leopards.

The final quarter saw Columbia record another two goals to bring the score to 8-4. The Leopards didn’t stop the attack, fighting back with three goals. Two came from senior midfielder Clare Culligan with the other from junior midfielder Sophia Spallone.

Senior goalkeeper Lexie Coldiron, who ended the game with a total of 18 saves, played an essential role in supporting the team’s final push. The veteran earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors last year.

“The insane goalie saves gave the team the boost to compete until the final buzzer,” senior midfielder Colleen McNamara said.

Nevertheless, the Leopards were unable to find the equalizer, narrowly losing by one point.

“Columbia was a tough loss, but the team fought up until the last whistle which was definitely a positive takeaway,” sophomore defender Jordan Siemonsen said.

The attitude among the team is an optimistic one as it looks forward to the rest of its out-of-conference season.

There is “tons of excitement, given the amount of work everyone has put in during the off-season,” McNamara said. “We’re really pumped with the combination of returners and new talent.”

Finishing at the bottom of the Patriot League standings in 2023, the group has its eyes on a ticket to the Patriot League Championship this year. It will have to finish in the top six to do so.

“Our team goal is always to make the Patriot League tournament since we get to campus in August,” McNamara said. “Every practice and game we work on trying to make it into tournament play.”

The team returned to out-of-conference play on Wednesday, traveling to Staten Island to face the Wagner Seahawks.

Romano once again netted the first goal of the night just over a minute into regulation. While the Seahawks managed to level the score several times, the Leopards never trailed and coasted to a comfortable 15-9 victory.

Albrecht and Romano each tallied five goals apiece. The pair has started hot this season, tallying six and seven goals, respectively.

“I’m super excited to see what we will do this season and am looking forward to our upcoming games. Shoutout to my team and Lafayette supporters, thank you for cheering us on,” Siemonsen said.

The Leopards will next take the field Wednesday when they host Central Connecticut State University at 7:30 p.m.