Student government report: Feb. 15

The Student Government meeting on Feb. 15 included a presentation on an updated Mission and Values statement, election updates, approval of budgets and committee reports.

College President Nicole Hurd presented a new Missions and Values statement to highlight specific qualities of a Lafayette education while emphasizing its democratic origins. The previous statement had not been updated since 1990.

The progression of the improved Mission and Values began after community feedback in the spring of last year, with the development of two updated versions to follow. Upon receiving opinions from members of Student Government, there was a faculty meeting on Tuesday, marking the first time staff has voted on an endorsement of the statement.

The process of finalization will conclude with a proposal to the Board of Trustees the weekend of Feb. 24. President Hurd said that they are hoping for approval in March.

The next item on the agenda was a timeline for Student Government elections. The intent to run forms closed on Wednesday for those wishing to run for inclusivity officer and parliamentarian. The special election allows anyone from the student body to apply, regardless of experience within Student Government.

Those running were cleared to start campaigning on Thursday, and both elections are planned to be held Feb. 26. The positions will be filled in early March.

During this week’s approval of budgets, most clubs received a partial amount of funds that they requested. On average, the committee approved 51 percent of what was asked by 16 club officers.

The meeting finished with reports from committee chairs on their current progress. All committees will now be required to submit written monthly reports of their projects that will then be posted publicly to the Student Government Instagram.