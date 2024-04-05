College receives second-highest number of applicants ever

Photo by Austin Carey for The Lafayette The applications reported for the class of 2028 mark a slight increase from last year’s class.

The college received 10,191 applications for the class of 2028, second only to the number of applications for the class of 2026.

The admissions team expects 700 students to enroll for the class of 2028.

“Applications are on the rise following the national trend because kids are applying to more schools,” said Krista Evans, the dean of admissions. “Students want to make sure that they have options from a selectivity perspective and financial perspective.”

Just over 50 percent of enrolled students will receive institutional grants or scholarships, according to Evans.

The overall acceptance rate was 30.6 percent. Dan Brown, the director of enrollment data analytics, wrote in an email that it marks the college’s “third-consecutive cycle of increasing selectivity.” The acceptance rate was 30.7 percent for the class of 2027, 33.6 percent for the class of 2026 and 40.7 percent for the class of 2025.

Students were admitted from 52 different U.S. states and territories, according to Brown and Forrest Stuart, the vice president for enrollment management. 35 states and territories are already represented in the class of 2028.

Of the students who applied, 3,875 hailed from New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania, representing 37.8 percent of all applications. There were 3,705 international student applicants, a slight increase from last year.

The average high school GPA of admitted students for the class of 2028 was 3.67, while 41.6 percent of applicants submitted test scores, such as the SAT and ACT, in their applications.

The deadline to enroll for the class of 2028 is May 1, in line with National Decision Day.