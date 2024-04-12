Track and field team sees strong performances in loss to Lehigh

Senior distance runner Sam Fowler runs the steeplechase against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

The track and field team hosted Lehigh University in the rivalry dual meet on Saturday. Both the men’s and women’s teams fell short, losing 111-88 and 111-89, respectively. Each race in the dual meet can have a maximum of three competitors per team, creating an intimate racing environment.

Despite not earning the win, several Leopards pieced together impressive performances against the Mountain Hawks that will carry momentum throughout the season.

“I’m really happy with our team’s performance,” freshman sprinter Christian Wright said. “Lehigh’s a strong team so we pushed a little harder and earned every point we could.”

Wright was among the first-place finishers for the Leopards, as he was victorious in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes (10.89 and 22.42, respectively). Junior distance runner Emil Arangala also managed a win in the 5000-meter race (15:21.21) as he out-kicked Lehigh’s defending 5000m Patriot League champion. Second-place finishers for the men’s runners included senior mid-distance runner Sean Hamilton in the 3000-meter steeplechase (9:48.50), sophomore sprinter John Paul Pfisterer in the 400-meter race (51.51), sophomore mid-distance runner Quinn Worrell in the 800-meter race (1:55.33), sophomore sprints/hurdles Zach Barban in the 400-meter hurdles (56.98) and freshman sprinter Harrison Rosen in the 100-meter race (11.11).

“My times were not where I wanted them to be to start off the year,” Wright said of his performances. “I’ve been doing better and dropping my times recently which has been exciting.”

The Maroon and White also dominated in the relay events. Both the 4×100-meter team of Rosen, junior sprinter Ryan Moore, sophomore vaulter Jack Lynett and Wright (42.94) and the 4×400 team of Barban, Moore, sophomore mid-distance runner Titan Casey and Pfisterer (3:38.00) emerged victorious in their head-to-head races.

In the field for the men, senior thrower Andrew Bowsher and sophomore pole vault Benjamin Hill took home victories in the hammer throw and the pole vault, respectively (200’ 11” and 14’ 11”). Bowsher’s mark was a regional-qualifying score. Other impactful second-place finishes included Lynett in the pole vault (14’ 5.25”), sophomore multi Liam Sawian in the high jump (6’ 0”) and junior jumper Quinn Curtin in the triple jump (43’ 1.75”).

“We have an all-around young team that’s improving every day,” Wright said. “We’re looking to make a statement going forward against other Patriot League teams.”

The women’s team saw its fair share of successes as well. Junior sprints/mid-distance runner Nava Chevan won in the 400-meter (57.40) and junior hurdler Angel Awono won the 100-meter hurdles (15.41). Second-place finishes were achieved by freshman sprinter Ida Moczerniuk in the 100-meter race (12.34), sophomore sprinter Alexa LaSasso in the 800-meter race (2:17.41), freshman multi Abbey Nichols in the 100-meter hurdles (16.33) and freshman sprinter Gabby Buber in the 200-meter race (25.23).

Additionally, the 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Awono, Buber, sophomore sprinter Maeve Waldron and Moczerniuk beat the Mountain Hawks (48.18).

In the field, freshman thrower Marin Rosser and junior thrower Erin O’Leary secured first-place finishes in the javelin throw and hammer throw, respectively (118’ 03” and 164’ 01”). O’Leary also finished second in the discus throw (118’ 04”).

Rosser attributed her victory to a “positive mindset.”

“You can’t count yourself out just because of the conditions,” Rosser said. “Even though it was windy, I came in with a good mindset and it helped me in the competition.”

“I’m having a lot of fun and learning a lot as I go,” Rosser said of her freshman season. “I’ve been getting better every single day which is great.”

Other second-place performances in the field included senior thrower Liz Desmet in the hammer throw (155’ 05”), junior thrower Rylee Bordwick in the shot put (34’ 0”), senior jumper Melina Panagakos in the high jump (5’ 1.75”), and junior vaulter Julia Greeley in the pole vault (12’ 2”). Greeley’s mark was an Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) qualifying height.

The Leopards return to action today when they compete in the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton University and this weekend in the Bison Outdoor Classic hosted by Bucknell.