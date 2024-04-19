Peter Lehman’s buzzer beater makes men’s lacrosse history

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

About 200 students attended Tuesdays event on the Quad.
Water balloon fight soaks Quad
The three incidents took place in Ruef Hall, Marquis Hall and Watson Hall.
Students share recent experiences with burglary, harassment
The owner of the Easton branch of Your CBD Store considers cannabis education one of his primary goals.
How are THC products sold legally in Pennsylvania?
Student Government sees Mission and Values presentation, Pard Pantry update at April 11 meeting
Student Government sees Mission and Values presentation, Pard Pantry update at April 11 meeting
Taiba Sultana has served on Eastons city council since 2022. (Photo courtesy of LehighValleyNews)
Petition calls for city councilwoman Taiba Sultana to resign
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
English students present work at national conference
The government and law major has a storied history at the college.
Why government and law, not political science?
Chip Bergh 79 and Ilan Peleg have been friends for decades. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr)
Ilan Peleg Award established, awarded to 2 professors
The shuttle is often the primary mode of transportation for students taking art, film & media studies or theater classes on the arts campus.
Arts campus shuttle service frustrates students
Mark Sapara comes to Lafayette after a two-year tenure at Oberlin College. (Photo courtesy of Mark Sapara)
Mark Sapara named student life’s first associate vice president
Student Government sees Mission and Values presentation, Pard Pantry update at April 11 meeting
Student Government sees Mission and Values presentation, Pard Pantry update at April 11 meeting
Student Government forms additional committee at April 4 meeting
Student Government forms additional committee at April 4 meeting
Former Reps. Virginia Sacotingo 25 and Dashawn Sheffield 27 both did DEI work in Student Government. (Photos courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Unsuccessful inclusivity officer candidate, second representative, resign from Student Government
Student Governments March 21, 28 meetings see changes, resignations
Student Government’s March 21, 28 meetings see changes, resignations
The Pard Pantry was first opened in 2019.
Pard Pantry to open on weekly basis
The Aaron O. Hoff Awards were established in 1991. (Graphic by Elisabeth Seidel 26 for The Lafayette)
Hoff Awards changes reversed after faculty condemnation
Shieber taught 20 courses during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette mourns death of philosophy professor Joseph Shieber
Much of Laura McGranes time at Haverford College was spent strengthening the arts and sciences. (Photo courtesy of Laura McGrane)
Laura McGrane named next provost
The faculty voted 92-26 in favor of the new mission statement. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Residence Life)
Faculty approves revised mission and values statement
Chip Bergh 79 and Ilan Peleg have been friends for decades. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr)
Ilan Peleg Award established, awarded to 2 professors
The owner of the Easton branch of Your CBD Store considers cannabis education one of his primary goals.
How are THC products sold legally in Pennsylvania?
Taiba Sultana has served on Eastons city council since 2022. (Photo courtesy of LehighValleyNews)
Petition calls for city councilwoman Taiba Sultana to resign
No damage was reported in Easton. (Photo courtesy of the United States Geological Survey)
Earthquake rattles Lafayette
The Lehigh Valley Railroad currently sits abandoned on the Delaware River, located half a mile away from Downtown Easton.
Lehigh Valley explores possible passenger rail routes
Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald J. Trump have already vanquished their primary rivals, setting the stage for a 2020 election rematch. (Graphic by Trebor Maitin 24 for The Lafayette)
Easton election guide: 2024 primary election
The three incidents took place in Ruef Hall, Marquis Hall and Watson Hall.
Students share recent experiences with burglary, harassment
The car accident occurred on Sunday evening. (Photo courtesy of Alex Foster 24)
Cattell Street DUI results in arrest, damage to student vehicle
According to a college spokesman, Public Safety responded to the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on three occasions. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Man arrested outside Kappa Kappa Gamma house
All police officers in Pennsylvania are required to undergo deescalation training.
How Public Safety aims to deescalate situations
Tamir Freeman is a 23-year-old male said to have last resided on the 200 block of Northampton Street in Easton. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
Manhunt in progress for Easton shooting suspect
About 200 students attended Tuesdays event on the Quad.
Water balloon fight soaks Quad
The Aaron O. Hoff Awards were established in 1991. (Graphic by Elisabeth Seidel 26 for The Lafayette)
Hoff Awards changes reversed after faculty condemnation
Much of Laura McGranes time at Haverford College was spent strengthening the arts and sciences. (Photo courtesy of Laura McGrane)
Laura McGrane named next provost
The applications reported for the class of 2028 mark a slight increase from last years class.
Lafayette College receives second-highest number of applicants ever
The faculty voted 92-26 in favor of the new mission statement. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Residence Life)
Faculty approves revised mission and values statement
There were two finalists and two semi-finalists representing Lafayette at the Allentown Film Festival. (Photo courtesy of Isabella Gaglione 25)
Student filmmakers recognized at Allentown Film Festival
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward 27 and Jack Marich 27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich 27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
These novels are a great way to start your journey into reading the classics. (Photos courtesy of Amazon.com)
Book Review: Starting with the classics
Civil War follows a team of political and military journalists in dystopian America. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Civil War’ a nail-biting masterpiece
Heads or tails: Advice for lifes coin flips
Heads or tails: Advice for life’s coin flips
The Beaver People includes two saxophonists, a guitarist and a keyboardist.
Meet The Beaver People
Olivia Hofmann 24 and Olivia Bamford 24 both transitioned from violin to oboe before high school.
The Olivias of the oboe section
Chris Nappo 27 first started making pottery in the ninth grade. (Photo courtesy of Chris Nappo Ceramics)
Student Artist Spotlight: Chris Nappo ’27 sells pottery from Easton to Alaska
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
These novels are a great way to start your journey into reading the classics. (Photos courtesy of Amazon.com)
Book Review: Starting with the classics
Civil War follows a team of political and military journalists in dystopian America. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Civil War’ a nail-biting masterpiece
“Cabaret” will run Friday and Saturday in the Williams Center for the Arts.
Performance Review: Marquis Players’ ‘Cabaret’ a show-stopping production
Masters of the Air is visually excellent but poorly paced. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Masters of the Air’ has compelling action, rough pacing
Gyro Concept offers a plethora of classic Greek dishes on its menu.
Restaurant Review: Gyro Concept brings authentic Greek fare to College Hill
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward 27 and Jack Marich 27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich 27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josies New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley 25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
Cheese Club features a Cheese of the Day on its Instagram account every Monday and Wednesday. (Graphic by Elisabeth Seidel 26 for The Lafayette)
Cheese club? You better brie-lieve it!
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood 25)
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
The Laff-a-lot was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
Madeline Squarcia 22 works to make farm to table a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia 22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo 11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Mens lacrosse pulled out a last-minute win against Boston University last Saturday. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Peter Lehman’s buzzer beater makes men’s lacrosse history
The Knecht Cup was the crew teams first regatta of the spring season. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Walsh 25)
Crew has strong showing at shortened Knecht Cup
Junior attacker Sara Rogers evades a Loyola Maryland defender on April 6. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse loses close contests against Colgate, Bucknell
Junior catcher Maggie Klug crouches behind the plate against Army. (Photo courtesy of Army Athletics)
Softball grabs first Patriot League win, drops series to Army
Three quarterbacks are poised to be taken early on in the 2024 NFL Draft. (Photo courtesy of TheFalcoholic.com)
Sidelines: NFL Draft preview
Four Leopards have declared for the 2024 NFL draft. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
Leopards declare for the NFL Draft
Football head coach John Troxell has been a part of the Lafayette community for almost 35 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Magazine)
John Troxell: Standout coach, standout student, standout Leopard
The new class of players includes two from the Lehigh Valley. (Photo by Jay Bendlin for GoLeopards)
Leopards football welcomes 27 players on National Signing Day
Donavon Nathaniel comes to Lafayette by way of University of Wisconsin-Platteville with stops at Georgia State and Kansas. (Photo courtesy of University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
Football coaching staff reloads with hire of Donavon Nathaniel
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs past a Delaware defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falls to Delaware in nail-biter in first round of FCS playoffs
The mens and womens soccer teams will each welcome eight new recruits in the fall. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Soccer programs bring on 16 recruits
Freshman forward Roy Biegon evades two Army defenders on Sept. 27. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Freshman Roy Biegon on the transition from Kenya to College Hill
Members of the mens soccer team has been reading books about teamwork to the students. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Aydlett 25)
Earn Your Spots book club connects soccer players with local students
Junior forward Lawrence Aydlett fights off a Boston defender. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer ends dominant run with Patriot League championship loss at BU
Members of the soccer team thank fans after their quarterfinal victory over American University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer championship preview
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
Junior forward Chris Rubayo locks down an Army defender during the Leopards close win over the Black Knights. (Photo courtesy of Army Athletics)
Men’s basketball ends losing streak with wins against Army, Holy Cross
Amanda Golini 17 celebrates with the U.S. National Field Hockey team after clinching an Olympic berth. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College on Linkedin)
Amanda Golini ‘17 qualifies for Paris Olympics with U.S. Field Hockey
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey championship preview
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
The Leopards celebrate after sophomore Sam Gelber walks off against Colgate in a historic win.
Men’s tennis upsets Colgate for first time in 17 years
Freshman Hanna Ganchi returns a volley. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis shines in out of conference competition against Wagner, men fall to Navy
Sophomore Carmen Merkel rockets a forehand during the Leopards win over Fairfield University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams serve up success in Florida, split home matches
Junior Arman Ganchi returns a backhand during the match against Le Moyne College.
Women’s tennis picks up win against Le Moyne, men struggle
Sophomore Paras Briegel hits a backhand. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Tennis goes undefeated in weekend matches
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
On the Spot: What is your go-to book recommendation?
On the Spot: What is your go-to book recommendation?
Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr; logo courtesy of Student Government
Op-ed: The problem with the Pepper Prize
Letter to the editor: Hoff Awards changes
Letter to the editor: Hoff Awards changes
Letter to the editor: Eclipse article mistake
Letter to the editor: Eclipse article mistake
Op-ed: Do better, Lafayette
Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr; logo courtesy of Student Government
Op-ed: The problem with the Pepper Prize
Op-ed: Do better, Lafayette
Op-ed: It’s time for a change
Op-ed: A reflection of public art on campus
Op-ed: A new vision for Lafayette Communications
Letter to the editor: Hoff Awards changes
Letter to the editor: Hoff Awards changes
Letter to the editor: Eclipse article mistake
Letter to the editor: Eclipse article mistake
Letter to the editor: Restoring Lafayettes liberal arts vision
Letter to the editor: Restoring Lafayette’s liberal arts vision
Letter to the editor: Building ethical guidelines for The Lafayette
Letter to the editor: Building ethical guidelines for The Lafayette
Letter to the editor: Henry Kissingers legacy
Letter to the editor: Henry Kissinger’s legacy
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and got a sense of his soul.
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Dont worry, the Quaddlers cant count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, well do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
Peter Lehman’s buzzer beater makes men’s lacrosse history

By Lauren Peterson, Contributing WriterApril 19, 2024
Mens+lacrosse+pulled+out+a+last-minute+win+against+Boston+University+last+Saturday.+%28Photo+by+Trent+Weaver+for+GoLeopards%29
Men’s lacrosse pulled out a last-minute win against Boston University last Saturday. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)

The men’s lacrosse team (5-6 overall, 2-5 Patriot League) traveled to Boston University, the 15th-ranked team in the nation, upsetting the Terriers (7-5 overall, 4-2 Patriot League) on Saturday by a score of 11-10. The win marks the first victory over the Terriers in program history.

“We maintained the energy by trying to play a complete game for all 60 minutes,” senior attacker Charlie Cunniffe said. “We have been trying to play a complete game all year and to finally do it against a great team was awesome.”

The Leopards started the game strong with senior attacker Kalman Kraham and sophomore midfielder Aiden Kopen each putting shots past the Boston goalie. The Terriers quickly responded, however, tying the game up at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began similarly, with senior midfielder Jacob Freeman and junior midfielder Liam Sargent both finding the back of the net. Nevertheless, the Maroon and White could not hold off Boston’s formidable attack as the teams went into the locker room with the score 5-4 in favor of the home team.

Sargent then opened the third quarter scoring by rifling a shot into the net to tie up the game. Just 29 seconds later, Freeman put the Leopards in front with an assist from his twin brother, senior midfielder Connor Freeman. Boston came back with two goals to regain the lead before Cunniffe scored two of his own.

Entering the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, Lafayette was down by two, but the momentum quickly shifted after goals from junior attacker Riley Sullivan and Cunniffe. The game looked to be going into overtime until sophomore goalie Joe Doherty made an outstanding save and found senior defender Sean Rushton with just seconds left in the game.

Rushton then passed the ball to freshman midfielder John Massotto, who immediately found senior attacker Peter Lehman. Just as the buzzer sounded, a shot from Lehman found the back of the net. 

“The buzzer-beater goal was special because it incorporated a lot of different facets of the game that our team works on in practice every day,” Rushton said. “Our defense got a massive stop and was able to push it in transition, and eventually get it to our offense who executed and put the ball in the back of the net.”

“While we are already eliminated from the Patriot League playoffs, I couldn’t be more proud as a senior to be part of what is possibly the biggest win in program history,” Cunniffe said.  “We’re happy to have two more weeks to represent the school and program and keep leading the team.”

The Leopards’ defense shined in the game, limiting a talented Terrier offense to 33 shots (22 on goal) and holding it to four goals less than its average. Following the game, two Leopards received Patriot League honors: senior Tommy McGee earned Defensive Player of the Week for causing a season-high four turnovers while freshman midfielder Nick Faccone earned Rookie of the Week for going 12-for-24 on face-offs.

The Leopards will host Le Moyne College on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
