Softball grabs first Patriot League win, drops series to Army

Junior catcher Maggie Klug crouches behind the plate against Army. (Photo courtesy of Army Athletics)

The softball team (4-27 overall, 1-8 Patriot League) was victorious in Patriot League play for the first time this season, winning one of three games in last weekend’s series against Army West Point (10-29 overall, 6-6 Patriot League).

The Leopards struggled early in game one as they surrendered five first-inning runs and another one in the second. Although they avoided the shutout with two sixth-inning runs, the Leopards were unable to claw their way back from the early deficit, falling 6-2.

The Maroon and White made crucial adjustments in both their offensive and defensive game plans to earn the split on Saturday.

Once again, the Leopards found themselves down early, giving up two second-inning runs to the Black Knights. However, Lafayette responded immediately in the top of the third frame as sophomore 1B/P Megan Coyle hit an RBI single that scored sophomore outfielder Olivia Catalina and cut the Army lead to 2-1.

After being kept scoreless in the fourth and fifth frames, the Leopards got the bats moving once again in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman infielder Katie Harrington singled and forced a Black Knights fielding error that scored sophomore OF/P Marisa Powell and knotted the game at 2-2. Harrington later scored on a wild pitch, securing Lafayette’s first lead of the series.

Although there was clear improvement on the offensive side between the two games, what won the game for the Leopards was the pitching performance from senior pitcher Jacqueline Cal. Besides the two runs scored in the second inning, Cal kept the Black Knights scoreless for the rest of the contest. The pitcher earned her second win of the season, striking out two and allowing only three hits in a complete game.

The Maroon and White entered game three on Sunday in hopes of collecting their first series victory of the season. After allowing a first-inning run to the Black Knights and being kept scoreless through four, the Leopard offense went to work in the fifth. With junior outfielder Mary Grace O’Neill on base, Coyle launched her third home run of the season with a two-run shot that gave Lafayette the lead.

The Leopards added to their lead in the sixth inning, as RBI doubles from both Catalina and O’Neill stretched the lead to 4-1.

Lafayette held the three-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. However, three Black Knight RBI singles tied the game back up at 4-4 and forced extra innings. The Leopards were kept scoreless in the top of the extra frame, paving the way for Army to walk it off on an infield single in the bottom of the eighth. The 5-4 defeat capped off another series loss for the Maroon and White.

The Leopards are hoping to carry the momentum of Saturday’s win forward as they travel to Lehigh this weekend for a three-game rivalry series.

