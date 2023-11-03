The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Amy E. Herman will be the third alum in a row to give the commencement address. (Photo courtesy of Christine Butler)
‘This is always going to be home’
Students hope that offering classes during lunch will ameliorate long lunch lines.
College shakes up course offering schedule after years of delays
The womens rugby team faces a freezing of funds if the hazing allegations are proven true.
Women’s rugby under investigation for hazing
Student Government candidates urged students to vote despite all positions being uncontested.
Student Government candidates speak at forum
Thursdays shooting was Eastons first fatal shooting since March 2022. (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
The new lobby of Markle Hall has been completed after over 18 months of construction.
Admissions space looking brighter after Markle renovations
ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI programs among students.
New ChatGPT committee seeks to study artificial intelligence in classrooms
The Curriculum and Educational Policy Committee spearheaded changes to Lafayettes curriculum.
Common Course of Study requirements to change for class of 2029
Student Government candidates urged students to vote despite all positions being uncontested.
Student Government candidates speak at forum
Student Government will appoint one of its representatives to serve as temporary Inclusivity Officer before a special election.
Student Government fails to produce candidate for inclusivity officer
The Office of Sustainability utilizes books donated during Green Move Out for its textbook drive.
Student Government, Sustainability office offer dueling textbook drives
All but one of the Student Government candidates are sophomores with less than a year of Student Government experience. (Compilation by Trebor Maitin 24 for The Lafayette)
Fact-checked Student Government platforms
Approximately 10 students are currently eligible to run for executive board positions.
Who can run for Student Government executive board?
Students hope that offering classes during lunch will ameliorate long lunch lines.
College shakes up course offering schedule after years of delays
The mission statement is a small part of two of Hurds major goals at Lafayette: carrying out both a long-term strategic plan and a master plan.
College seeks community input on mission statement, values
Ernest Jeffries has seen through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at three different universities. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Ernest Jeffries named as inaugural vice president for inclusion
The last two weeks have seen destruction in both Israel and Gaza. (Photo by Fatima Shbair for the Associated Press)
Lafayette reflects on those caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
Tabitha Klaus and Ty Furman plan to ensure the upcoming lineup of performances is diverse.
New faces on Williams Center’s staff
Thursdays shooting was Eastons first fatal shooting since March 2022. (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
The group of students was working in the section of the Bushkill Creek in Jacobsburg. (Photo courtesy of Scenic Wild Delaware River)
Student researchers find gun in Bushkill Creek
Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid
Ballots must be received at the Northampton County Courthouse, located at 669 Washington Street, by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Easton election guide: 2023 general election
Miss Jacksons closure comes just three weeks after it began to accept student meal swipes.
I’m sorry, Miss Jackson’s
Thursdays shooting was Eastons first fatal shooting since March 2022. (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid
The new structure prioritizes technical, safety and communication improvements to Public Safetys emergency preparedness.
Crisis management team revamps campus security procedures
Professor Kathleen Parrish raised concerns about doors not locking from the inside in Pardee Hall.
Public Safety working to clear up lockdown procedures
Public Safety recently adopted a new set of parking rules to reduce confusion.
Public Safety’s powers
Students hope that offering classes during lunch will ameliorate long lunch lines.
College shakes up course offering schedule after years of delays
The mission statement is a small part of two of Hurds major goals at Lafayette: carrying out both a long-term strategic plan and a master plan.
College seeks community input on mission statement, values
The Office of Sustainability utilizes books donated during Green Move Out for its textbook drive.
Student Government, Sustainability office offer dueling textbook drives
Members of the student group that organized the protest decried hate speech after one of their posters sparked controversy.
Pro-Palestine protest promotes peace, generates backlash
The updated course registration process adds a feature called Plan Ahead that mimics Coursicle.
Class registration process changed
Pard to Pard has its origins in pre-COVID pop-up thrift stores.
From pop-up to permanent
The conference helped students connect to over 100 engineering companies. (Photo courtesy of Emily Mastroly 25)
Women in engineering conference inspires female engineers
Students are getting to know the culture of European and Oceanian countries this semester. (Photos courtesy of Brenna Girard 25, Ellie Walsh 25 and Tess Boyler 25)
Leopard sightings across the globe
The Red Sand Project is a participatory art installation that raises awareness of human trafficking and exploitation. (Photo courtesy of Maria Ragonese)
Red Sand Project highlights history of human trafficking
The competition takes place at Kirby Sports Center every semester. (Photo courtesy of Karen Howell)
The great Crate Stacking Challenge
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
Image Pattersons Sankofa is named for a Ghanaian proverb. (Photo courtesy of Image Patterson ‘25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Image Patterson ‘25 highlights Black culture with art installation
Maria Cangro 24 (front, center-right) lived at Skidmore College for two weeks while taking creative writing workshops. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Maria Cangro ’24 receives full scholarship to Skidmore College Poetry Seminar
Fargo combines comedy with show-stopping cinematography and filmmaking. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: Sam’s top 5 of all time
1989 (Taylors Version) is titled after the singer-songwriters birth year. (Photo courtesy of Pitchfork)
Album Review: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’: It’s been waiting for you
Protagonist Rory Morris deals with a wolf bite and a strained maternal relationship in Such Sharp Teeth. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: ‘Such Sharp Teeth’ offers feminist werewolf dream
These songs have spooky vibes in every way. (Photos courtesy of Spotify)
Dette’s spooky sounds
Lily Gladstone gives a standout performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Scorsese tells haunting true story with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Belleville Market features handmade goods and has a homey energy.
Small Business Spotlight: Belleville Market brings Parisian charm to Pennsylvania
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
Write to Be opted against a typical club structure in favor of a more close-knit feel. (Graphic by Samantha Peabody 25 for Write to Be)
Write to Be connects student writers of color
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Ted Norton eventually resigned from his position at Lafayettes library after being accused of having communist ties. (Photo courtesy of the College Archives)
Communists on campus?: Letters illuminate Lafayette’s Red Scare
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey championship preview
The Leopards celebrate junior defensive back Saiku Whites pick six against Georgetown. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Football continues winning streak with victory over Georgetown
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Mens and womens basketball celebrated the impending start of their seasons on Monday night. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Ally Photo)
Inaugural Maroon Madness tips off basketball seasons
Sophomores Jamar Curtis, Dean DeNobile and Elijah Steward (left to right) have dominated the Patriot League in their second season at Lafayette. (Photos by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Sophomore triple-threat of Denobile, Curtis, Steward powers football’s offense
The Leopards celebrate junior defensive back Saiku Whites pick six against Georgetown. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Football continues winning streak with victory over Georgetown
Sophomores Jamar Curtis, Dean DeNobile and Elijah Steward (left to right) have dominated the Patriot League in their second season at Lafayette. (Photos by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Sophomore triple-threat of Denobile, Curtis, Steward powers football’s offense
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs for a first down during the Leopards victory over Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Football upsets Holy Cross to nab first signature win under Troxell
Freshman Jack Simonetta kicks a go-ahead field goal against Princeton. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
From corner kicks to field goals
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs through the hole during the Leopards win over Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards devour Bison in Homecoming football game
Junior forward Andrey MacIntyre jumps up for a header against Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer finishes regular season with two draws
Junior goalkeeper Griffin Huff takes a goal kick. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer falls to Loyola, avenges loss by beating Stony Brook
The mens soccer team celebrates with fans on Saturday during its 2-0 win. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer defeats Boston University 2-0 in muddy match
The Leopards focused on defense in their shutout over Holy Cross. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer notches third consecutive win with Holy Cross shutout
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Mens and womens basketball celebrated the impending start of their seasons on Monday night. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Ally Photo)
Inaugural Maroon Madness tips off basketball seasons
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Both sophomore CJ Fulton and senior Leo OBoyle announced they were transferring last week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball sees three key players transfer after successful season
Adama Sanogo waits to embrace head coach Dan Hurley following their national championship victory. (Photo courtesy of KSL Sports)
Sidelines: Wrapping up March Madness
Sophomore guard CJ Fulton is a key member of the basketball team with an interesting playing history and optimistic view on the Leopards future. (Photo courtesy of CJ Fulton 25)
From Éire to here, basketball’s CJ Fulton fits in
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey championship preview
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
The field hockey team hopes to extend its winning streak tonight against Towson. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey beats BU, Providence to clinch playoff spot
Sophomore goalkeeper Raffi Fragomeni shut out the Crusaders en route to the Leopards 2-0 win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey shuts out Holy Cross
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
The Lafayette mens club volleyball team poses after its successful first tournament. (Photo courtesy of @laf_mvb on Instagram)
Men’s club volleyball attends first ever tournament at Kutztown
Volleyball celebrates their 3-1 win against rival Lehigh last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball triumphs over Lehigh before falling to Bucknell
Op-Ed: Pards for Palestine statement
On the Spot: Who is one professor you appreciate?
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
On the Spot: What should replace Miss Jackson’s?
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: Pards for Palestine statement
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: A Menstrual Equity Open Letter to the administration and student body: Phase Two
Op-Ed: Asian invisibility
Op-Ed: What to do about the fashion in the room?
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette

Student Government candidates speak at forum

By Clara Witmer, Contributing WriterNovember 3, 2023
Student+Government+candidates+urged+students+to+vote+despite+all+positions+being+uncontested.
Photo by Austin Carey for The Lafayette
Student Government candidates urged students to vote despite all positions being uncontested.

Student Government executive board candidates, all unopposed, fielded questions from The Lafayette at a forum on Oct. 30.

The forum, which was live-streamed and posted on YouTube, attended by roughly 30 students and some administrators, including college President Nicole Hurd, was moderated by editor-in-chief Madeline Marriott ’24 and managing editor Emma Chen ’24 of The Lafayette.

After brief introductions from the candidates, a question was posed to each of them asking why they were running unopposed and why they believe students should vote regardless.

Thania Hernandez ’25, the candidate for president, answered first.

“The main reason why people didn’t run for president is because everyone’s going abroad,” Hernandez said. “All of the juniors are going abroad.”

Not all of the junior class representatives are going abroad, however. Representatives Kelsey Wong ’25, Alex Darrah ’25, Chelsey Cochrane ’25 and Molly Nylund ’25 are each staying on campus next semester, while Representatives Rhea Bandyopadhyay ’25 and Anna Fenkel ‘25 are studying abroad. Representative Virginia Sacotingo ‘25 did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Sophomores are also eligible to run for the executive board.

Regardless, Hernandez emphasized that people should treat the election as if it were hotly contested.

“I do think that people should vote,” Hernandez said. “Either [use] your vote to vote for us or to abstain, but [you should have] that freedom to have a say in what you want in office for Student Government.”

Likewise, Christo Maheras ’26, the candidate for treasurer, commented that he is the only returning member on the budget committee.

Although Maheras was disappointed at the lack of opposing candidates, he believes his previous experience makes him fit for the task.

“I have the know-how and the ideas to carry the office forward,” Maheras said.

The moderators then directed a question towards Hernandez on her recent vote against opening the positions of vice president and treasurer to the student body. This was a source of controversy at recent Student Government meetings.

Hernandez answered that she had mentors going into assuming the vice presidency and that being vice president is a “hard job.” She also argued the need for prior experience as the treasurer.

“[The treasurer] has to deal with hundreds of clubs on campus, and so for that, they absolutely need the experience on the budget committee,” Hernandez said.

Candidates for treasurer are not required to have served on the budget committee.

When asked later in the forum, Chris Kirch ’26, the candidate for parliamentarian, disagreed and argued that executive positions should be made open to those outside of student government.

“I don’t think we should equate experience to competency,” Kirch said. “Experience can be fostered through transitional programs between different terms and making sure that individuals are in those roles for a certain amount of time.”

Regarding the ongoing issue of vacancies in Student Government positions, Hernandez was also questioned on her delay in advertising the opening of these vacancies. Moderators explained that while Hernandez promised applications would open the week of Sept. 10, they were not advertised until Sept. 27. This was after Student Government promised in February to fill the vacancies “as soon as possible.”

“In genuine terms, it was a lack of communication within internally,” Hernandez said. “I also am a student and a person so my sole job is not just to be vice president, but to be a student and to be the best student I possibly can be.”

Yuko Tanaka ’26, the candidate for vice president, also weighed in on vacancies, calling on the need for Student Government to be more transparent. The vice president is also responsible for recruiting and retaining members of Student Government.

“Currently we are talking about having a shadowing experience for incoming freshmen and also other students who are interested in Student Government and what we do,” Tanaka said.

Student Government has also been observed to have disorderly meetings that start late and run short, with members distracted by their cell phones. The moderators brought this issue up to Hernandez who, as president, would be the presiding officer of Student Government.

“I wouldn’t say that’s necessarily the truth … the meetings have been ending earlier than usual just because there has been an established agenda that has been carried out more in these last couple of meetings,” Hernandez said.

Student Government has continuously pushed items on its agenda at meetings to future meetings in order to save time.

Moderators also asked about Student Government’s budget and the controversy surrounding it – clubs have consistently complained of being underfunded.

“To really gain trust from and transparency of the students on this campus, what I will do as a budget committee chairman is add one more [set of] office hours per week,” Maheras said. “I also want to host seminars for people to learn how to budget … so that [clubs] know what we think when we go through this process.”

Maheras added that he was confident in Student Government’s handling of the budget this semester.

“We told everyone at the start of the year that we have 300,000 to give this semester and 300,000 to give next semester,” Maheras said. “We’re damn close, and in the past that has not been the case.”

Budget decisions are conducted by Student Government under executive session, meaning no member of the public is allowed to watch the deliberation. Reporters for The Lafayette have been asked to leave Student Government meetings while the budget is deliberated. Maheras said that this is done because the needs of individual clubs are different and that discussing the budgets of clubs in public view “distracts from the point of the overall budget.” All students contribute money to the Student Activity Fee, utilized by Student Government to allocate club budgets.

Despite this, Maheras said he would work to make budget decisions more transparent.

Elle Lansing ’26, the candidate for communications officer, also voiced her plans to make Student Government more transparent.

“I think the work that we do in [committees] should be shared with the general community, whether… that would be through [Student Government’s Instagram], committee updates, news reports and possibly spotlighting what we do in specific groups,” Lansing said.

Lastly, candidates discussed their pertinent experiences and motivations for running for the executive board.

“One of the major things that I want to work on … is definitely getting more internal connection within the Student Government,” Hernandez said. “I want to invite them to dinner with me, so we can be friends and talk … I think this is really important because it allows for more change to happen, but also just friendly conversation [and] friendly debates.”

The forum concluded with final remarks from each of the candidates. Despite the wide variety of opinions, one message reigns true for all: “Please get out and vote.”

Voting began on Oct. 31 and will run through Nov. 7.

William Gutiérrez ’27 contributed reporting.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Austin Carey, Staff Photographer

The Lafayette

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *