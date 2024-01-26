Christine Blaha out as dining head

Christine Blaha served as Parkhurst’s resident district manager at Lafayette for one semester. (Photo courtesy of Web Archive)

Christine Blaha, the head of Lafayette’s dining program, is “no longer with Lafayette Dining,” according to Geoff Labe, the finance administrator who oversees the program.

Tony Williams, a longtime Parkhurst manager and Easton resident, has filled the role. He is the third head of dining in seven months.

“I am looking forward to meeting with the students, faculty, staff, and all of our dining team members,” Williams wrote in an email. “I know Lafayette well and what a great community it is.”

Blaha’s brief time atop Lafayette’s dining program was marred by controversy from the very start. Under her administration — which began when Lafayette replaced its old food provider in June with Parkhurst Dining — prices were hiked, meal swipe options were slashed and students complained of a lack of accommodations for food allergies and religious beliefs. Employees lamented poor treatment, which Blaha denied as employees turned over at high rates. The outcry resulted in a protest being staged in opposition to Parkhurst’s practices. Student Government also voted by lopsided margins to activate an investigation into the contracted food provider.

Some unpopular decisions were ultimately undone. Restrictions on meal swipe usage were eased and more dietary restrictions were accommodated after Parkhurst committed to using halal chicken and more extensive labeling of its food, for example.

Blaha’s departure, which comes just one semester into Parkhurst’s five-year contract, is the second quiet administrative change in the past month – Brian Samble, the dean of students, similarly “departed the institution” in early January without any prior announcement by the college. Additionally, there have been other departures within Dining Services: the head Marquis Dining Hall chef, Victor Caruso, and the dining service’s general manager, Shawn Fair, were also replaced in recent months without notification to the campus community.