The Lehigh Valley Railroad currently sits abandoned on the Delaware River, located half a mile away from Downtown Easton.
Lehigh Valley explores possible passenger rail routes
Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald J. Trump have already vanquished their primary rivals, setting the stage for a 2020 election rematch. (Graphic by Trebor Maitin 24 for The Lafayette)
Easton election guide: 2024 primary election
The deadline to apply for Easton Alfresco is March 31. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Business)
Easton restaurant outdoor dining fee hiked up to 500 percent
The speeches came during the Public Comments portion of the Feb. 13 meeting in Easton. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley News)
Students, faculty member lead ceasefire discussion at City Hall meeting
One scam involves the caller pretending to be a member of the Northampton County Sheriffs Department.
Phone scams pop up throughout the Lehigh Valley
The car accident occurred on Sunday evening. (Photo courtesy of Alex Foster 24)
Cattell Street DUI results in arrest, damage to student vehicle
According to a college spokesman, Public Safety responded to the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on three occasions. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Man arrested outside Kappa Kappa Gamma house
All police officers in Pennsylvania are required to undergo deescalation training.
How Public Safety aims to deescalate situations
Tamir Freeman is a 23-year-old male said to have last resided on the 200 block of Northampton Street in Easton. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
Manhunt in progress for Easton shooting suspect
There are two types of officers that work under Public Safety: campus police officers and security officers.
Public Safety 101
We visited every Easton in America

Byline photo of Trebor Maitin
Byline photo of Elisabeth Seidel
By Trebor Maitin and Elisabeth SeidelApril 5, 2024
We+tried+limit+our+travels+to+only+incorporated+Eastons%2C+though+we+learned+that+incorporated+doesnt+mean+much+of+anything.+%28Photos+by+Remy+Oktay+24+and+Trebor+Maitin+24+for+The+Lafayette%29
We tried limit our travels to only incorporated Eastons, though we learned that “incorporated” doesn’t mean much of anything. (Photos by Remy Oktay ’24 and Trebor Maitin ’24 for The Lafayette)

Many students spent their spring breaks trying their damndest to get away from Easton. We had a different idea.

Over the course of 11 days and 4,750 miles in a four-seater Cessna airplane, we visited every single incorporated Easton in the United States – all 13 of them – and a few others to boot. 

We were joined by Remy Oktay ‘24, Lafayette College’s ambitious resident pilot and, later, former editor-in-chief Lucie Lagodich ‘22, with an assist from news editor Selma O’Malley ‘26. Along the way, we met with townspeople, historians and local government officials, toting a Lafayette College pennant to be signed by each Easton mayor or mayor equivalent.

But why? Do we just love sleeping in Super 8 hotels and going days without eating a vegetable? No. This journey seeks to get at something more: learning what it means to be an Eastonian (or Eastonite or Eastoner or whatever).

This 14-state journey brought us to some of America’s remote reaches, wealthy suburbs steeped in history and many, many tiny farm towns that are only getting smaller. But despite the differences between these places, what we found was a common hospitality we thought only existed in folklore. It made us think twice about our closed-off, Northeasterner nature.

Over the next few weeks, we will be taking you through each of these towns that happen to share a name with the city we call home. Buckle in, folks. It is time to take flight.

Day 1 (March 8): Easton, Illinois

  • Founded: 1873
  • Population: 312
  • Named for: Havana, Illinois postmaster Oliver C. Easton
Residents of Easton, Illinois call themselves “Eastonites.” (Photo courtesy of Remy Oktay ’24)

“Don’t drive too fast, you’ll miss it.”

That is what the Logan County Airport manager had to say of Easton, Illinois as he handed us the keys to a 2005 Dodge Caravan, a vehicle that certainly could not top 80 miles per hour. But we took it slow nonetheless, not in the least because the minivan had mushy breaks and a windshield wiper that flew off mid-rainstorm.

Our first stop was at Village Hall where we met Village President Don Mustered III in his humble wood-paneled office, a space seemingly frozen in time. Two calendars in the office suggested the date was either April 2021 or January 2011. There was also a stove in the office, but Mustered had no clue if it worked.

Mustered was raised in Easton. His mother tended bar and his father worked the village grain elevator. He hadn’t heard the word “Eastonian” in a while.

“A little dot in the road is what we are,” Mustered said with a slight country drawl. He was elected to office by winning all 27 of the votes cast.

Village President Don Mustered III of Easton, Illinois was raised in town. He recalled tormenting the local policeman in his youth. (Photo by Trebor Maitin ’24 for The Lafayette)

Mustered spoke warmly of the Easton of his youth, describing it as “a busy little town” with a railroad running through it. Today, the railroad is no longer and half of the buildings on Easton’s main street have disappeared.

“I wish it was back to that busy little town,” he said, wistfully.

Mustered drove us around the village in his pickup truck and pointed out signs of revitalization: a new basketball court, new lighting and plans for a pickleball court and expanded park programming. But the downturn elsewhere was evident, and he and many of the townspeople we spoke to blamed the consolidation of schools and other services for the village’s decline.

Joann Lynn of the Mason County Genealogical and Historical Society noted that big box stores and online marketplaces suffocated small businesses, while a nearby coal plant that employed 75 people was shuttered in 2019. These developments, according to Lynn, drove people away.

But if this town were in decline, we certainly could not tell when we made the short walk to Tom’s Tap & Grill, Easton’s only restaurant. The WiFi password was “NattyLite.” The men’s restroom had a television displaying a slideshow of scantily clad women.

IL4
Gallery4 Photos
Photo by Trebor Maitin
A surprise in the men’s restroom of Tom’s Tap & Grill in Easton, Illinois. The women’s restroom only had a full-length mirror.

The restaurant was packed. The waitress, who was also the bartender, kept interactions short as she buzzed between patrons and the kitchen. But when she had a second to spare, we told her of our journey. Almost instantly, everyone in the bar knew.

We were quickly introduced to Jan and Janel Hickle, a mother-daughter duo whom we asked about the Eastonian demonym. Jan Hickle quickly corrected us to “Eastonite;” others at the table agreed. 

Jan Hickle told us she was a lifelong Easton resident whose father had laid the village’s telephone wire in just three days after a 1968 tornado. Like Mustered, she recalled the town having seen better days.

“All we have now is a bank, a bar and a post office,” she said.

But the pride in the village was evident. One resident went home to grab us roughly a metric ton of purple and gold Easton merchandise.

“Suck it, other Eastons!” shouted one patron as we left the bar.

Day 2 (March 9): Easton, Kansas and Easton, Missouri

An abandoned hardware store is flanked by the fire station and City Hall in Easton, Kansas. (Photo by Elisabeth Seidel ’26 for The Lafayette)

To get to Easton, Kansas, one must drive down 20 minutes’ worth of gravel roads. Eventually, these roads lead to the town’s paved main street, where we found Easton Cafe.

Donna, the owner and only employee of the restaurant aside from the cook sat down at the only other customer’s table and took our orders, teasing Remy for his many allergies (which she and the cook took great lengths to accommodate).

Mayor Phillip Mires, in Carhartt and a cowboy hat, joined us for lunch a few minutes after we ordered. He had been at Ned Recks Bar & Grill down the street, having a couple of Budweisers. Donna gave him a hard time about not bringing her a beer.

Mayor Phillip Mires (left) of Easton, Kansas once visited Easton, Pennsylvania as a traveling tool salesman. He didn’t think much of it. (Photo by Elisabeth Seidel ’26 for The Lafayette)

Much like his Illinois counterpart, Mires told of a town in decline, in large part because of two “500-year floods” having occurred in the past two decades.

Mires, a reluctant mayor, has retained the job in part because the townspeople keep writing him in and in part because he wants to put Easton “back on the map.”

“I live here,” he said. “I don’t want to see this town go under.”

Mires told us he hoped the abandoned, overgrown grade school at the edge of town would be knocked down and replaced with a Dollar General. He said it would bring money and jobs to Easton.

After lunch, Mires joined us in our rental car for a guided tour of the town. He first directed us to his house so he could pick up the keys to City Hall. His house, conspicuously, appeared to have been torched.

Mires informed us that he had accidentally set fire to a large portion of the home when a lithium battery in one of his solar panels exploded. He was still living there but was waiting for spring to take the roof off and replace it.

Our tour continued with a walkthrough of the old firehouse, a former jail now used for storage. The restrooms, previously cells, had foot-thick walls, which Mires demonstrated by repeatedly pounding the ceiling.

KS3
Gallery4 Photos
Photo by Trebor Maitin
One of the first sights in Easton, Kansas is the cows.

We wrapped up at City Hall, where a large domesticated goose across the street hissed at us menacingly. Inside, a massive, shiny vault door revealed the building’s previous life as a bank. The vault is now also used for storage.

Mires could not find any souvenirs to give us, but he promised he would look around with Becky Jones, the city clerk, for something to send through the mail. He eyed a large, decommissioned “Easton” street sign.

“Maybe I’ll send you that,” he said.

– – –

The town of Easton, Missouri bought its water tower for just $1. (Photo by Trebor Maitin ’24 for The Lafayette)

It was well past sunset by the time we reached Easton, Missouri, but the night was young at its only restaurant, Easton’s Pub & Grub. 

The bar was bustling – it was Ladies’ Night. We followed Mayor Michael Kerns and Lori Caylor, the city clerk, to a table in the back where Caylor’s mother, sister and husband were already seated. Behind the table hung a sign that read, “God loves farmers.”

Kerns, at just 28 years old, has been Easton’s mayor for three years. He collects a $50 monthly mayoral salary, though he wasn’t even aware the job was paid until the checks started coming. When he assumed office, he received a letter from the Missouri government saying he was a year too young to be mayor. Kerns ignored the letter.

In addition to being mayor, Kerns is the water commissioner, assistant fire chief, fire protection district captain, park board president and a member of the board of the local senior home. He also works as a machinist at his dad’s machine shop and runs a lawn care business.

We asked Kerns if he ever had any free time. He does not.

MO4
Gallery3 Photos
Photo by Trebor Maitin
It was Ladies' Night at Eastons Pub & Grub when we went, though nobody seemed to know what that meant.

Kerns ordered a tenderloin salad (no onions) from the quarter-page tenderloin section of the two-page menu. He waited respectfully for everyone to get their food before he began to eat.

Over our dimly lit meal, he explained that the town was once known as a hot spot for illegal drag racing. Today, only one part-time cop is needed.

“It’s just gotten slower,” explained Caylor, whom Kerns consistently relied upon to fill in the blanks when he answered questions.

For a town with, quite possibly, more stray cats than people, there were myriad sights to see after dinner, such as the water tower bought for $1 and the park, home to the annual car show established by Kerns himself.

The tour ended at the firehouse, which was seemingly brand new. The fire department had relocated there from a ridiculously small building that had “scrape marks down both walls” from the three trucks it once housed. Such marks were plainly visible on the old fire truck parked outside of the new location.

Day 3 (March 10): Easton, Texas

We spotted this friendly, fuzzy face in Easton, Texas. (Photo by Elisabeth Seidel)

We rolled into Easton in an obnoxious white Mercedes-Benz loaned to us by the airport. Two children waved long sticks at us as we photographed the city limit sign.

Ashamed of our Mercedes, we stashed it in a church parking lot across the train tracks and traversed Easton on foot. We happened upon Patrick Starling, who was outside his home with his son and daughter-in-law who were washing one of their two dogs with dish soap.

Starling pointed at every house in our vicinity and identified their occupants as a cousin, aunt or uncle of his. He told us of Easton’s Heritage Turnip Green Festival, one of the city’s main draws. The next town over, he said, holds an annual syrup festival.

He then directed us to the mayor’s house. On the way, maybe a dozen pickup trucks passed by, carting ATVs to a nearby off-roading trail. None of the off-roaders seemed to be from town.

The mayor, Walter Dale Ward, was not home. His wife was, however. She said her husband was away at work “in the mines.”

TX1
Gallery6 Photos
Photo by Elisabeth Seidel
Easton, Texas was quiet on the Sunday we visited.

On our way back to the Mercedes, we stopped to chat with a group of men sitting in folding chairs in the shade of a large, droopy tree. Dominoes were set up, but nobody was playing. The men immediately identified us as tourists.

“Did your four-wheeler break down?” one of them asked us. We explained our trek to him. A second man then introduced himself.

“I’m the junk man,” he said. “Do you have any junk?”

We had no junk, we responded. We then asked the junk man if Sunday afternoons in Easton were always so quiet – we saw more dogs relaxing in the sun than people.

“It’s always like this,” replied the junk man.

Day 4 (March 11): Easton, Minnesota and Easton, Wisconsin (Marathon County)

  • Founded: 1873 (Minnesota); 1861 (Wisconsin)
  • Population: 177 (Minnesota); 1,148 (Wisconsin)
  • Named for: Founder James C. Easton (Minnesota); Unknown (Wisconsin)
The steeple of Easton, Minnesota’s Catholic church can be seen from miles away. (Photo by Elisabeth Seidel)

The day started with a meeting at the Faribault County Register, the local newspaper – the trip’s benefactor had asked that we do some media engagements. The Register’s editor, Chuck Hunt, informed us that we had scheduled our trip a week early as we would be missing the St. Patrick’s Day parade, which he told us was the largest in the county. The punchline? It is the only such parade in the county. It is two blocks long.

Minutes later, Kevin Mertens, a staff writer for the Register, entered Hunt’s office. He too said that we were a week early as we would be missing the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in Faribault County, as would several others throughout the day.

Mertens, an Easton-area farmer, took it upon himself to be our tour guide for the day, carting us around Easton in a minivan he never locked while in town. On the drive to Easton, Mertens noted the steeple of the town’s Catholic church, visible from miles away. It was recently rebuilt after being toppled in a storm.

“The Catholics help out the Lutherans and the Lutherans help out the Catholics,” Mertens said of the cleanup effort.

A short drive from the church is the city office, where we met Rose Doyle, the city clerk who also operates the town gas station. She explained that Easton has grown since the pandemic due to remote workers.

“For a small town, we have a lot going on,” she said, noting the butcher, a diesel engine mechanic and a bridal shop that draws patrons from as far as Minneapolis. “Every house is full.”

MN6
Gallery6 Photos
Photo by Trebor Maitin
When Joel Sonnek took over Country Butcher Shop after his father passed away, he moved the storefront to Easton, Minnesota.

After a rendezvous in Margaret’s Pub, an Irish-themed establishment that formerly housed the town hardware store, it was onto Country Butcher Shop.

Joel Sonnek, who took over the shop with his brother after his father died, came out from the back to speak to us. His rough grey apron, patched with denim, was stained pink in the front. His mom has been cutting Mertens’ hair “for 40 years.”

Sonnek opened one of the shop’s freezers and started passing us 1-pound slabs of his famous “Snack Sticks.” Given the plane’s weight limitations and our desire to not fall out of the sky, we opted to only take two packs of sticks. We’d unfortunately forget them in a Wisconsin hotel mini-fridge.

– – –

The sign on this bar in our first Easton, Wisconsin was oddly familiar. (Photo by Trebor Maitin)

We arrived in Easton, Wisconsin with only enough time for dinner. Our requirements for a place to eat were lax: there must be Eastonians to chat with and there must be cheese curds on the menu for Trebor, a cheese curd virgin who had been saving himself for Wisconsin.

Corral on 52 checked those boxes.

The parking lot of the bar was painted pink by a suspiciously familiar “corral” sign. The bar owners confirmed that the sign had been ripped from a shuttered Golden Corral.

Corral on 52’s ceiling was covered with Sharpied messages and signatures. The wood-paneled walls were dense with crude tin signage. Hits include: “Low-cut blouses are looked down upon in this establishment” and several signs warning patrons to not “finger the hole” of the bottom-filled beer glasses.

The bar was appropriately empty for a Monday night in rural Wisconsin. The six people inside, three of whom lived in Easton, regarded us with a healthy dose of skepticism until we explained our plot. This sparked a debate between the patrons as to whether or not we were actually in Easton. It was decided that we were. Thank God.

We designated the woman to our right the mayor for pennant-signing purposes. A woman to our left, Renee, was in disbelief that Remy was the pilot, insisting that we had taken a “little car” or a bus across the country. She was also adamant that the “catfish special” we had eaten in Illinois had really been bottom-feeder carp. None of us would order catfish for the rest of the trip.

The bartender, Scott Leitza, played dice and took shots with Renee and her husband. Leitza wore a grey t-shirt that read “Eat cheese from Wisconsin.” The dice cup was modeled after a block of cheddar. He and the bar patrons educated us about what made a good cheese curd.

WIM5
Gallery3 Photos
Two firefighters in Easton, Wisconsin (Marathon County) let us try on their gear, but they did not let us drive the truck. (Photo courtesy of Remy Oktay ‘24)

Cheese is not Easton’s only asset.

“There’s gold out there in the town of Easton,” said Renee. A man sitting at a computer monitor behind the bar corroborated this and showed Remy the positive results of his land’s gold inspection. He said that a company pays him a certain sum each month to retain buying rights to the land.

After we had eaten our food, we asked Leitza if he might have some Easton keepsakes. He produced a handful of little Corral on 52 magnets and then disappeared. He emerged seven minutes later and planted a small cup of googly eyes and a rickety, roughly foot-tall wooden sculpture on the bar.

“Here,” he said. “This is what I’ve got.”

With its two legs and maybe ribs, the sculpture seemed like an abstract interpretation of the bottom half of a human. We asked Leitza what we should name it.

“Josie,” he replied without hesitation.

Bartender Scott Leitza poses with Josie, our champion. (Photo by Trebor Maitin)

Leitza then instructed Trebor to glue a single red googly eye to a part of Josie that could best be described as her head.

As we were leaving the bar, a man who identified himself as Dave “with one V” stood up and told us that he wanted to support our journey. He then pressed a folded $100 bill into Remy’s palm, closing Remy’s fingers over the money and pushing his hand to his chest. Remy tried to decline.

“No, no, no,” Dave with one V said. “You need to take this, your next meal is on me.”

This man was far too emphatic. Remy had no choice but to accept the money.

Day 5 (March 12): Easton, Wisconsin (Adams County) and Easton, Michigan

  • Founded: Unknown (Wisconsin); 1843 (Michigan)
  • Population: 1,062 (Wisconsin); 3,058 (Michigan)
  • Named for: Unknown (Wisconsin and Michigan)
Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin was practically empty. (Photo by Elisabeth Seidel ’26 for The Lafayette)

The second Easton, Wisconsin, two hours south of the first, had just as many living souls as the local cemetery. 

We checked out Town Hall for signs of life. Nada. But the poster-laden shed across the street spoke to us.

“Biden lied – Obama spied, under Secretary Hillary – Americans died, Trump is the only one on America’s side,” read one particularly poetic banner.

After searching in vain for human beings, a used car dealership appeared: Easton Motors. There we met car salesman Matt Gierloff, who did not know anything about the town he worked in.

“I’ve always said the town of Easton is named after us, which probably isn’t a great thing to say to a local,” Gierloff said.

WIA1
Gallery5 Photos
Photo by Elisabeth Seidel
Donald Trump poetry.

To find Easton natives, Gierloff suggested we check out the gas station a few miles down the road, though he was not sure if it was in Easton.

Fortunately, his tip was rock solid. It was at The Corner Pump convenience store where we met our first and last Eastonian.

Ginger Bautista, whose first name matched her hair, worked the sandwich counter. As she smeared mayonnaise across a roll, she told us that she had moved to Easton after a divorce simply because she could afford it.

We asked if she wouldn’t mind signing our pennant as the honorary mayor, to which her coworker at the register (not an Eastonian) loudly exclaimed, “The mayor! That’s your new name.”

– – –

We stopped at a budget meeting in Easton Township, Michigan. (Photo by Trebor Maitin ’24 for The Lafayette)

We were an hour late to the Easton Township budget workshop, but it seemed the people of Easton, Michigan had forgotten about it as well – 10 metal folding chairs set up for the people to observe their government in action sat vacant.

Over a plate of nachos later in the evening, the township supervisor, Bill Patton, put a positive spin on the lack of engagement.

Township Hall in Easton Township, Michigan used to have a postcard from Easton, Pennsylvania. Now it has one from Lafayette College, plus some other goodies. (Photo by Remy Oktay ’24 for The Lafayette)

“I like apathy,” he said. “Apathy tells me things are going good.”

Patton wore an Easton Red Rovers shirt under a green flannel. He explained that he picked the shirt up from an Easton, Pennsylvania Walgreens. The bulldog mascot matches that of Ionia High School a town over.

The workshop was a mundane but informal affair that took place in Township Hall. Breanne Rowley, the 27-year-old township clerk with a seemingly encyclopedic knowledge of local government, rattled through a laundry list of budget items: cemetery burial fees, marijuana sales, revenue from the three nearby state prisons. A large, yellowed map of Ionia County hung on the wall.

Most of the county’s townships are square plots. Easton is not – a river runs through the southeast corner. Because Easton had no bridge crossing the river when the boundaries were drawn, the township to its south got the land on the other side.

“We call that occupied Easton,” Patton said.

Easton Township’s biggest moneymaker is the three nearby state prisons, but the newest industry in town is marijuana.

The land to the southeast of Easton Township, Michigan is considered “occupied Easton” by locals. (Photo by Trebor Maitin)

After medical marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2008, a businessman approached the township, which today votes overwhelmingly Republican, looking to open a dispensary.

“We said no,” said Patton, himself a Republican. “Years later, Michigan had a vote on recreational marijuana. We looked at the vote in our township and it was 60-40 in favor. The guy came back and we said, ‘Okay! We were on the wrong side of this issue.’”

Somewhere in there lies a metaphor for apathy.

Remy Oktay ’24 contributed reporting.

This article is the first in a three-part series, "Eastons of America," sponsored by Bradbury Dyer III '64 and the Dyer Center. This webpage will be updated over the next two weeks.
About the Contributors
Trebor Maitin, Managing Editor
Pennsylvania enthusiast.
Elisabeth Seidel, Design Director/Assistant Business Manager
The funniest culture designer.
