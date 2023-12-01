Student Government sees 2 resignations, including former president

The two resignations create additional vacancies in the 2024 and 2026 delegations. (Photos courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr and Ani Brutus ’26)

Two Student Government members recently resigned with just over a month left in their terms, leaving the executive board tasked with filling their vacancies.

Representative Matwos Tadesse ‘24, a former Student Government president, submitted his resignation via email on Nov. 15. One day later, representative Ani Brutus ‘26 resigned. In the month preceding her resignation, Brutus had run in and then dropped out of the unopposed race for inclusivity officer.

“I wasn’t all that surprised,” current vice president and president-elect Thania Hernadez ’25 wrote in an email. “I understand the pressure of Student Government and though I am sad to see them go, I understand that this is what is best for them and their futures.”

Tadesse most recently served on the budget committee and helped see through the implementation of a new system of club budget allocations. During his presidential term, the constitution and bylaws were amended. He lost his re-election race in February by five votes out of over a thousand cast.

Brutus joined Student Government in February as a class representative and served on the equity and inclusion committee, eventually taking on the upkeep of the Pard Pantry. Notably, Brutus raised concerns within Student Government regarding the blue light system across campus and its lack of visibility.

Tadesse and Brutus both declined to comment.

The resignations come less than two months after the Oct. 5 resignation of former parliamentarian Trebor Maitin ’24. They mark the sixth and seventh vacancies that have arisen this term after the expulsion of two representatives earlier in the term, a third representative was elected as parliamentarian and Maitin resigned. An additional vacancy in the class of 2024 delegation from the start of the term in February, which Student Government pledged at the time to fill “as soon as possible,” has never been filled.

In addition to this semester’s vacancies, Student Government has struggled to solicit applications; only 18 students applied for 21 available seats last month.

Regarding these vacancies, Student Government met in early October to propose changes to Student Government’s bylaws. They were amended to require the vice president to request applications within one week of a vacancy arising and for the communications officer to notify the student body of these vacancies, along with a plan for how they are going to fill these vacancies, within one day of releasing applications.

In the two weeks since the vacancies arose, Student Government has not published a statement regarding the vacancies on its website or its Instagram page.

“Our plan to address resignations is mostly to use our current applicants that we just got,” communications officer-elect Elle Lansing ’26 said. “Our application period just closed, and we are reviewing all the applicants right now.”

Lansing further explained how the sophomore vacancy would specifically be filled.

“For the sophomore class [vacancy] … we’re planning to simply just ask [selected applicants] if they’re willing to be on Student Government for a few weeks during the [rest of the semester], so that those vacancies are filled before the semester closes,” Lansing added.

With the resignation of Tadesse, a spot in the senior class is also left vacant.

“Vacancies for the 2024 class have been an issue since last semester, but we will advertise applications to serve for what’s left of the term to fill these vacancies on Instagram,” Hernandez wrote.

The Student Government term will end on Dec. 31.

As a result of the recent resignations, Hernandez hopes to emphasize check-ins with Student Government members, creating a more personal connection.

“My plan is to check in with individual members of Student Government and make sure they’re doing okay on a personal basis more often,” Hernandez wrote. “Making sure to find ways to provide support both personally and professionally. Whether that’s having lunch together, or making myself available to my team.”

Disclaimer: Managing Editor Trebor Maitin ’24 did not contribute writing or reporting.